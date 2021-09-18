84°F
Music

Life is Beautiful: The scene from Day 1 — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 17, 2021 - 9:18 pm
 
Brittany Howard performs n the Downtown Stage during day one of Life is Beautiful on Friday, Se ...
Brittany Howard performs n the Downtown Stage during day one of Life is Beautiful on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Life is Beautiful attendees wander about Fremont Street and an alleyway off of it on Friday, Se ...
Life is Beautiful attendees wander about Fremont Street and an alleyway off of it on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Life is Beautiful attendees wander about Fremont Street and an alleyway off of it on Friday, Se ...
Life is Beautiful attendees wander about Fremont Street and an alleyway off of it on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A mural off of Seventh Street in downtown Las Vegas is seen during the Life is Beautiful festiv ...
A mural off of Seventh Street in downtown Las Vegas is seen during the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fans sing along as Ashnikko performs on the Bacardi Stage during day one of Life is Beautiful o ...
Fans sing along as Ashnikko performs on the Bacardi Stage during day one of Life is Beautiful on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Ashnikko performs on the Bacardi Stage during day one of Life is Beautiful on Friday, Sept. 17, ...
Ashnikko performs on the Bacardi Stage during day one of Life is Beautiful on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Ashnikko performs on the Bacardi Stage during day one of Life is Beautiful on Friday, Sept. 17, ...
Ashnikko performs on the Bacardi Stage during day one of Life is Beautiful on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fans yell and sing along as Ashnikko performs on the Bacardi Stage during day one of Life is Be ...
Fans yell and sing along as Ashnikko performs on the Bacardi Stage during day one of Life is Beautiful on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Ashnikko performs on the Bacardi Stage during day one of Life is Beautiful on Friday, Sept. 17, ...
Ashnikko performs on the Bacardi Stage during day one of Life is Beautiful on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Attendees make their way along Fremont Street to a nearby stage during day one of Life is Beaut ...
Attendees make their way along Fremont Street to a nearby stage during day one of Life is Beautiful on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Friends gather about a sculpture along East Ogden Avenue during day one of Life is Beautiful on ...
Friends gather about a sculpture along East Ogden Avenue during day one of Life is Beautiful on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Shelley Ross with CSC Security has attendees reflected in her face shield during day one of Lif ...
Shelley Ross with CSC Security has attendees reflected in her face shield during day one of Life is Beautiful on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Sky Cook of Denver cools off within a silent disco in a parking lot garage off of South 7th Str ...
Sky Cook of Denver cools off within a silent disco in a parking lot garage off of South 7th Street during day one of Life is Beautiful on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
People dance within a silent disco in a parking lot garage off of South 7th Street during day o ...
People dance within a silent disco in a parking lot garage off of South 7th Street during day one of Life is Beautiful on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
People walk along an alley off of Fremont Street painted with new art during day one of Life is ...
People walk along an alley off of Fremont Street painted with new art during day one of Life is Beautiful on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Explore the scene from the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas.

The festival has returned after a one-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The three-day long festival runs from Friday to Sunday and primarily takes place in and around the Fremont East District. Find out more about road closures in the area.

More on Life is Beautiful.

