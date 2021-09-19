79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Music

Life is Beautiful: The scene from Day 2 — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 18, 2021 - 9:14 pm
 
Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green performs with the band on the Downtown Stage during day two ...
Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green performs with the band on the Downtown Stage during day two of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The House of Yes Gay Pride parade moves down South 7th Street during day two of Life is Beautif ...
The House of Yes Gay Pride parade moves down South 7th Street during day two of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Dancers with The House of Yes perform during a Gay Pride parade on Fremont Street during day tw ...
Dancers with The House of Yes perform during a Gay Pride parade on Fremont Street during day two of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
People with The House of Yes and members of the Blue Man Group walk along during a Gay Pride pa ...
People with The House of Yes and members of the Blue Man Group walk along during a Gay Pride parade on Fremont Street during day two of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Dancers with The House of Yes perform during a Gay Pride parade on Fremont Street during day tw ...
Dancers with The House of Yes perform during a Gay Pride parade on Fremont Street during day two of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
People walk past art by Camille Walala at South 8th and Fremont streets during day two of Life ...
People walk past art by Camille Walala at South 8th and Fremont streets during day two of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Beth Sassani, left, and Kellie Brunty dance with their big cowboy hats on as The Rhyolite Sound ...
Beth Sassani, left, and Kellie Brunty dance with their big cowboy hats on as The Rhyolite Sound perform at The Western Country Club during day two of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Rhyolite Sound perform at The Western Country Club during day two of Life is Beautiful on S ...
The Rhyolite Sound perform at The Western Country Club during day two of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
People walk along a sign art display north of Fremont Street during day two of Life is Beautifu ...
People walk along a sign art display north of Fremont Street during day two of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
People walk along South 6th Street during day two of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2 ...
People walk along South 6th Street during day two of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Cameron Conant of Hawaii with some of the fun art along an alleyway between South 7th and 8th s ...
Cameron Conant of Hawaii with some of the fun art along an alleyway between South 7th and 8th streets during day two of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Big Rig Jig at Fergusons is projected in a window as people walk along Fremont Street durin ...
The Big Rig Jig at Fergusons is projected in a window as people walk along Fremont Street during day two of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
People walk along Fremont Street during day two of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 18, 202 ...
People walk along Fremont Street during day two of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
White Reaper lead singer Tony Esposito performs with the band on the Huntridge Stage during day ...
White Reaper lead singer Tony Esposito performs with the band on the Huntridge Stage during day two of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
White Reaper performs on the Huntridge Stage during day two of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, S ...
White Reaper performs on the Huntridge Stage during day two of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
White Reaper drummer Nick Wilkerson performs with the band on the Huntridge Stage during day tw ...
White Reaper drummer Nick Wilkerson performs with the band on the Huntridge Stage during day two of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fans start moshing as White Reaper performs on the Huntridge Stage during day two of Life is Be ...
Fans start moshing as White Reaper performs on the Huntridge Stage during day two of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
White Reaper lead singer Tony Esposito performs with the band on the Huntridge Stage during day ...
White Reaper lead singer Tony Esposito performs with the band on the Huntridge Stage during day two of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Modest Mouse lead singer Isaac Brock performs with the band on the Downtown Stage during day tw ...
Modest Mouse lead singer Isaac Brock performs with the band on the Downtown Stage during day two of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fans sing and dance as Modest Mouse performs on the Downtown Stage during day two of Life is Be ...
Fans sing and dance as Modest Mouse performs on the Downtown Stage during day two of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Modest Mouse performs on the Downtown Stage during day two of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Se ...
Modest Mouse performs on the Downtown Stage during day two of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fans listen while bathed in blue as Modest Mouse performs on the Downtown Stage during day two ...
Fans listen while bathed in blue as Modest Mouse performs on the Downtown Stage during day two of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fans listen while bathed in blue as Modest Mouse performs on the Downtown Stage during day two ...
Fans listen while bathed in blue as Modest Mouse performs on the Downtown Stage during day two of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Modest Mouse lead singer Isaac Brock performs with the band on the Downtown Stage during day tw ...
Modest Mouse lead singer Isaac Brock performs with the band on the Downtown Stage during day two of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Check out the scene from the second day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas.

The festival has returned after a one-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The three-day long festival runs from Friday to Sunday and primarily takes place in and around the Fremont East District. Find out more about road closures in the area.

More on Life is Beautiful.

MOST READ
1
Donald Trump odds to win 2024 presidential election improve again
Donald Trump odds to win 2024 presidential election improve again
2
Mount Charleston lodge ‘total loss’ after early morning blaze
Mount Charleston lodge ‘total loss’ after early morning blaze
3
Some motorists may face 224-mile detour on I-15 between Nevada, Utah
Some motorists may face 224-mile detour on I-15 between Nevada, Utah
4
Life is Beautiful: The scene from Day 1 — PHOTOS
Life is Beautiful: The scene from Day 1 — PHOTOS
5
Bishop Gorman collapses in final minute of stunning Arizona loss
Bishop Gorman collapses in final minute of stunning Arizona loss
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
J. Cole performs at the Day N Vegas music festival on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the Las Vegas Fe ...
10 things to do this week
RJ

The biggest names in music are in Las Vegas this week, but there are still plenty of other oddities and curiosities to keep you busy.