Life is Beautiful: The scene from Day 3 — PHOTOS

The first major outdoor music fest since the pandemic hit returned for three days of art, food and wide-ranging sounds, culminating on Sunday.

Pixel the Drag Jester, a performer with House of Yes, a creative collective and nightclub based in Brooklyn, entertains the crowd during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rawb Lane ÒLazer,Ó center, and Laura Lee ÒPantz,Ó right, performers with House of Yes, a creative collective and nightclub based in Brooklyn, watch as three-year-old Bella, and father Nicholas, of Las Vegas, who declined to give their last name, play a game during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees walk the festival grounds during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Odie, center, performs at the Toyota Music Den during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees dance as LSDREAM performs at the Fremont Stage during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees dance to music at the Western Country Club during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People relax near a food truck during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

St. Vincent, right, performs at the downtown stage during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

St. Vincent performs at the downtown stage during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

St. Vincent, left, performs with her band at the downtown stage during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

St. Vincent performs at the downtown stage during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

St. Vincent performs at the downtown stage during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

St. Vincent performs at the downtown stage during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

St. Vincent performs at the downtown stage during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees walk the festival grounds during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees pass by a mural during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jesse F. Keeler, left, and Sebastien Grainger, of Death From Above 1979, performº at the Huntridge stage during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

ASAP Rocky performs at the Bacardi stage during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

ASAP Rocky performs at the Bacardi stage during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

ASAP Rocky performs at the Bacardi stage during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

ASAP Rocky performs at the Bacardi stage during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

ASAP Rocky performs at the Bacardi stage during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Young Thug performs at the downtown stage during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Young Thug performs at the downtown stage during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jesse F. Keeler, of Death From Above 1979, performs at the Huntridge stage during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

ASAP Rocky performs at the Bacardi stage during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

ASAP Rocky performs at the Bacardi stage during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees are silhouetted against a mural during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jesse F. Keeler, of Death From Above 1979, performs at the Huntridge stage during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

ASAP Rocky performs at the Bacardi stage during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees walk by a mural during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jesse F. Keeler, left, and Sebastien Grainger, of Death From Above 1979, performº at the Huntridge stage during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees wait for Young Thug to perform at the downtown stage during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Young Thug performs at the downtown stage during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

St. Vincent, Young Thug and Billie Eilish were among the performers who brought Life is Beautiful 2021 to a raucous conclusion.

