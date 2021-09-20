76°F
Music

Life is Beautiful: The scene from Day 3 — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2021 - 9:01 am
 
Pixel the Drag Jester, a performer with House of Yes, a creative collective and nightclub based in Brooklyn, entertains the crowd during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Rawb Lane ÒLazer,Ó center, and Laura Lee ÒPantz,Ó right, performers with House of Yes, a creative collective and nightclub based in Brooklyn, watch as three-year-old Bella, and father Nicholas, of Las Vegas, who declined to give their last name, play a game during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees walk the festival grounds during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Odie, center, performs at the Toyota Music Den during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees dance as LSDREAM performs at the Fremont Stage during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees dance to music at the Western Country Club during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
People relax near a food truck during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
St. Vincent, right, performs at the downtown stage during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
St. Vincent performs at the downtown stage during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
St. Vincent, left, performs with her band at the downtown stage during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
St. Vincent performs at the downtown stage during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
St. Vincent performs at the downtown stage during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
St. Vincent performs at the downtown stage during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
St. Vincent performs at the downtown stage during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees walk the festival grounds during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees pass by a mural during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Jesse F. Keeler, left, and Sebastien Grainger, of Death From Above 1979, performº at the Huntridge stage during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
ASAP Rocky performs at the Bacardi stage during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
ASAP Rocky performs at the Bacardi stage during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
ASAP Rocky performs at the Bacardi stage during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
ASAP Rocky performs at the Bacardi stage during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
ASAP Rocky performs at the Bacardi stage during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Young Thug performs at the downtown stage during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Young Thug performs at the downtown stage during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Jesse F. Keeler, of Death From Above 1979, performs at the Huntridge stage during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
ASAP Rocky performs at the Bacardi stage during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
ASAP Rocky performs at the Bacardi stage during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees are silhouetted against a mural during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Jesse F. Keeler, of Death From Above 1979, performs at the Huntridge stage during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
ASAP Rocky performs at the Bacardi stage during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees walk by a mural during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Jesse F. Keeler, left, and Sebastien Grainger, of Death From Above 1979, performº at the Huntridge stage during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees wait for Young Thug to perform at the downtown stage during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Young Thug performs at the downtown stage during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A beautiful weekend came to an end when the first major outdoor music fest since the pandemic hit returned for three days of art, food and wide-ranging sounds, culminating on Sunday.

St. Vincent, Young Thug and Billie Eilish were among the performers who brought Life is Beautiful 2021 to a raucous conclusion.

More on Life is Beautiful.

