Lil Baby, chili cook-off leads this week’s best bets in Las Vegas

MUSIC
Lil Baby
Lil in moniker if not buzz, this 24-year-old Atlanta rapper has racked up 6 billion streams in the past 18 months with his spare, hazily melodic, Auto-Tuned trap music, where he contemplates a rough-and-tumble past while eyeing a better future. “Drip Harder” at 7:30 Friday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $42.50; call 702-632-7600.
Jason Bracelin
ARTS & LEISURE
Las Vegas Bluegrass Festival
Nu-Blu, Twisted Pine, Out of the Desert, Hot Club of Cowtown, Bumper Jacksons and the Quebe Sisters are performing at the Las Vegas Bluegrass Festival on Saturday. Supported by the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, the event also features a craft market, children’s activities and musical instrument petting zoo from 1 to 8 p.m. at Centennial Hills Park, 7101 N. Buffalo Drive. Admission is free. For more information, visit artslasvegas.org.
Madelon Hynes
MOVIES
‘To Kill a Mockingbird’
In the hands of Aaron Sorkin and Jeff Daniels, “To Kill a Mockingbird” is one of the hottest tickets on Broadway. But if a quick trip to Manhattan is out of the question, the 1962 film adaptation of Harper Lee’s classic novel isn’t too shabby, either. Gregory Peck won his only Oscar as Atticus Finch, the Alabama attorney who defends Tom Robinson, a black man accused of raping a white woman. See “To Kill a Mockingbird” on Sunday and Wednesday at Colonnade, Orleans, Red Rock, Sam’s Town, Santa Fe, South Point and Village Square.
Christopher Lawrence
FOOD & DRINK
Chili cook-off
Crafthaus Brewery will host a chili cook-off Sunday at its Henderson tasting room, 5350 Eastgate Road, No. 110. The event will feature professional and amateur cooks battling it out for Crafthaus gift cards and bragging rights. It’s free to attend and taste, from 1 to 4 p.m. Guest judges will include former Kitchen at Atomic chef Justin Kingsley Hall, Border Grill’s Mike Minor and James Trees of Esther’s Kitchen. For more information, visit crafthausbrewery.com.
Al Mancini
FOOD & DRINK
Save the Bees
The Henderson location of VegeNation, 10075 S. Eastern Ave., is offering a Save the Bees tasting menu, inspired by seasonal vegetables and sustainable food for bees, through the end of the month. The menu of spinach salad, gluten-free gnocchi with vegetables, and chocolate-dipped honeycomb, with wine pairing, is $38; it’s also available a la carte.
Heidi Knapp Rinella