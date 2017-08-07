Linkin Park fans in LA pay tribue to Chester Bennington

Hundreds of Linkin Park fans gathered Sunday in downtown Los Angeles to pay tribute to late singer Chester Bennington after his death last month.

Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs at the main stage during the Rock in Rio USA music festival in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 9, 2015. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow Chase Stevens on Twitter @csstevensphoto

LOS ANGELES — Hundreds of Linkin Park fans have gathered in downtown Los Angeles to pay tribute to late singer Chester Bennington after his death last month.

Fans celebrated Bennington’s life and music in the city’s Grand Park Sunday evening. Video shows fans waving candles and cellphones in the air while performers sang Bennington’s songs. Organizer Ashlee Kelly tells the station that Bennington “touched so many lives” with his words.

The public memorial came a week after a private service was held for Bennington.

The 41-year-old Bennington hanged himself from a bedroom door in his home near Los Angeles last month. His death was ruled a suicide.