List of Las Vegas concerts, shows that have been canceled or postponed
Latest list: Boyz II Men and Bill Maher canceled for this weekend at The Mirage
A running tally of shows that have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Updated as new announcements are made.
Dance Gavin Dance, Brooklyn Bowl, March 13, postponed
Boyz II Men, The Mirage Theater, March 13-15, canceled
Bill Maher, The Mirage Theater, March 13-14, canceled
Il Volo, Pearl at the Palms, March 15, canceled
Andre Rieu, T-Mobile Arena, March 20, postponed
Viva Ska Vegas, Fremont Country Club, March 20-21, postponed to Sept. 11-12 (tentative)
Galactic, Brooklyn Bowl, March 25, canceled
Zac Brown Band, T-Mobile Arena, March 27, postponed
Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio, Brooklyn Bowl, March 27, postponed
Viva Las Vegas, The Orleans, April 9-12, postponed to 2021
Ween, Brooklyn Bowl, March 19-21, postponed to Oct. 2-4