Live music returning to Fremont Street Experience next week

Free shows will resume Wednesday under the Viva Vision canopy, “world’s largest single digital display,” according to a Friday news release.

The Fremont Street Experience. (Review-Journal file photo)

Live music is returning to the Fremont Street Experience next week.

All three stages will host local artists, including Zowie Bowie, Tony Marques, Spandex Nation, Alter Ego and more, with each set to perform “chart-topping hits.”

A full calendar of events can be found at vegasexperience.com.

Fremont Street Experience, a six-block entertainment district in downtown Las Vegas, will continue to use enhanced cleaning procedures throughout the performances, and will continue to disinfect the pedestrian mall, parking garage and SlotZilla towers twice a day, according to the release.

