Live Nation reportedly postponing touring arena shows

Post Malone, Za Brown Band, Cher among those to potentially be affected.

Concert and events promoter Live Nation is cancelling all touring arena shows through March, according to music industry publication “Billboard” magazine.

Artists affected could include the Zac Brown Band, whose March 27 show at T-Mobile Arena already has been postponed, Post Malone, who is set to play the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, Prince Royce at the Pearl at the Palms on March 21, Ana Gabriel at Mandalay Bay Events Center on March 21, Aventura at T-Mobile Arena on March 28 and many other acts.

According to the article, company executives plan to reassess the situation in April with the goal of getting shows back on the road in May or June.

Live Nation’s Las Vegas office declined to comment yesterday about their plans moving forward in face of coronavirus concerns.

Yesterday, Live Nation’s stock plunged 16.5 percent, resulting in a $1.8 billion loss in market valuation, with the company’s stock down 43.3 percent over the past month, according to website Digital Music News.