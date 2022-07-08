Longtime Las Vegas entertainer Steve Lawrence celebrates 87th birthday — PHOTOS
Longtime Las Vegas entertainer Steve Lawrence celebrates his 87th birthday Friday.
Lawrence revealed in June 2019 that he has been diagnosed with the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease.
In his open letter to fans when he revealed his illness, Lawrence said, “I want my beloved fans to know that in spite of this bittersweet moment, what I don’t want is pity or sympathy. I have lived and am living a wonderful, joyous life filled with love, support and amazing moments.
“With my beloved Eydie (Gorme), I had one of the great loves of all time; my career has always been there for me as a source of joy and fulfillment; and you, my fans, have shown immeasurable love and support in ways I only could have imagined.”
Gorme died in August 2013 at age 84 at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center following a brief, undisclosed illness.
Lawrence and Gorme accompanied Frank Sinatra on his last world tour, beginning in East Rutherford, New Jersey, his home state, and ending 11 months and 42 stops later in New York City in November 1991.
The two were married in Las Vegas on Dec. 29, 1957, during Gorme’s first solo engagement on the Strip. They were first co-billed as a couple at the Sahara in 1961, and went on to become regulars at the Sands and Caesars Palace.
In their final decade of performing together, they made light of the dubious honor of being booked to close two classic Las Vegas showrooms: the Circus Maximus at Caesars Palace in 2000, and the Stardust in 2006.
