Longtime Las Vegas entertainer Steve Lawrence celebrates 87th birthday — PHOTOS

Andy Williams, from left, Tony Bennett and Steve Lawrence at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on August 5, 1966. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Steve Lawrence, Totie Fields and Edyie Gorme at A.G.V.A. Awards at Caesars Palace on January 8, 1978. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

A press Conference is conducted January 14, 1992, at Desert Inn with Frank Sinatra, Steve Lawrence, Eydie Gorme, Shirley MacLaine and Paul Anka. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Singer Steve Lawrence, left, with Kirk Kerkorian celebrating Shecky Greene's opening backstage at the Desert Inn in Las Vegas on May 2, 1994. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Steve Lawrence performs during a special anniversary performance of Dennis Bono's weekly radio show at the South Point Hotel-Casino Showroom in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 5, 2015. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Lorraine Hunt-Bono poses beneath a large photo of Steve Lawrence and Edyie Gorme in the Bootlegger Bistro in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2010. (Business Press)

Caesars Palace marquee with Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gorme is shown November 4, 1974. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Eydie Gorme and Steve Lawrence wedding at El Rancho on December 29, 1957. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gorme opening at the Sahara on March 28, 1961, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

From left, Steve Lawrence, Eydie Gorme, Dean Martin, unknown, Vice President Lyndon Johnson and Pearl Bailey pose for a photo during a rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center October 2, 1961. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Steve Lawrence, Eydie Gorme and Jerry Lewis perform during the MDA Telethon at the Sahara September 6, 1993. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Longtime Las Vegas entertainer Steve Lawrence celebrates his 87th birthday Friday.

Lawrence revealed in June 2019 that he has been diagnosed with the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease.

In his open letter to fans when he revealed his illness, Lawrence said, “I want my beloved fans to know that in spite of this bittersweet moment, what I don’t want is pity or sympathy. I have lived and am living a wonderful, joyous life filled with love, support and amazing moments.

“With my beloved Eydie (Gorme), I had one of the great loves of all time; my career has always been there for me as a source of joy and fulfillment; and you, my fans, have shown immeasurable love and support in ways I only could have imagined.”

Gorme died in August 2013 at age 84 at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center following a brief, undisclosed illness.

Lawrence and Gorme accompanied Frank Sinatra on his last world tour, beginning in East Rutherford, New Jersey, his home state, and ending 11 months and 42 stops later in New York City in November 1991.

The two were married in Las Vegas on Dec. 29, 1957, during Gorme’s first solo engagement on the Strip. They were first co-billed as a couple at the Sahara in 1961, and went on to become regulars at the Sands and Caesars Palace.

In their final decade of performing together, they made light of the dubious honor of being booked to close two classic Las Vegas showrooms: the Circus Maximus at Caesars Palace in 2000, and the Stardust in 2006.

