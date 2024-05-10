Lookin’ pretty: Psychedelic Furs stop at House of Blues — PHOTOS

The band known for 1980s hits such as “Pretty in Pink” and “Love My Way” entertained an energetic crowd with their third Vegas visit over the last three years.

Richard Butler of The Psychedelic Furs performs at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Richard Butler, right, and Tim Butler, of The Psychedelic Furs, perform at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Psychedelic Furs, led by frontman Richard Butler and bassist Tim Butler, stopped by the House of Blues on Thursday for an energetic set.

The British band played 1980s hits such as “Pretty in Pink,” “Love My Way” and “Heartbreak Beat,” as well as songs from their 2020 album “Made of Rain.”