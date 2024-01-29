Los Bukis to perform first all Spanish-language residency on Las Vegas Strip

Los Bukis has been announced as the Las Vegas Strip’s first Latin and all Spanish-language residency.

MGM Resorts International and Live Nation on Monday announced that the first Latin and all Spanish-language residency in the history of the Las Vegas Strip will begin in May.

According to a news release, Mexican group Los Bukis will make Las Vegas history when they perform the first ever full Latin and Spanish-language residency on the Strip.

“Los Bukis: The Las Vegas Residency” will launch Friday, May 3 at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

The release notes that in 2021, Los Bukis announced its return to the stage with a tour that broke all records in the U.S. and Mexico.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m.

According to Live Nation, tickets for the following shows can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/LosBukisVegas, with all shows scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.:

May 2024: 3, 4, 8, 10, 11

July 2024: 12, 13, 17, 19, 20

September 2024: 13, 14, 18, 20, 21