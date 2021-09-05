93°F
Music

Lost in Dreams Festival latest Insomniac creation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 4, 2021 - 7:07 pm
 
A group poses for photos near the front entrance of Lost in Dreams music festival at the Downto ...
A group poses for photos near the front entrance of Lost in Dreams music festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Dreams do become reality, sometimes, right?

Such was the case on Saturday, when the new Lost in Dreams electronic dance music festival made its Las Vegas debut at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

The two-day event is centered around future bass, melodic dubstep and electronic-pop music, and is the latest creation from Insomniac Events, the company behind the Electric Daisy Carnival, further expanding its footprint to downtown Vegas.

Dance on, Las Vegas.

