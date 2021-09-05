84°F
Music

Lost in Dreams Festival latest Insomniac creation — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 4, 2021 - 7:07 pm
 
Updated September 4, 2021 - 11:08 pm
Stacy Tally, of Florida, hoops during the Lost in Dreams music festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A group poses for photos near the front entrance of Lost in Dreams music festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Chase Edwards, left, and Mads Farmer, dance to Kaivon's set during the Lost in Dreams music festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Bubbles fill the air as fans dance to Pluko's set during the Lost in Dreams music festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Fans wait in line to take photos in front of the welcome sign during the Lost in Dreams music festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The space is filled with fans for Crystal Skies' set during the Lost in Dreams music festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A performer with Sway Poles entertains attendees of the Lost in Dreams music festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Biicla performs during the Lost in Dreams music festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Taia Lemay, of Las Vegas, dances to Pluko's set during the Lost in Dreams music festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Jake Updegrove, left, and Mikel Delion, of Los Angeles, Calif., take a photo during the Lost in Dreams music festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Fan's dance as the beat drops during Pluko's set at the Lost in Dreams music festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Projections adorn downtown buildings during the Lost in Dreams music festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Fans dance to Devault's set during the Lost in Dreams music festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Fans enjoy Kavion's set during the Lost in Dreams music festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Kristina Arrieta, left, and Rachel Cruz, both of Las Vegas, swing during the Lost in Dreams music festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
DJ Pauline Herr dances during her set at the Lost in Dreams music festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The crowd dances to Kavion's set during the Lost in Dreams music festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Noura Khoury sways to Devault's set during the Lost in Dreams music festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Dreams do become reality, sometimes, right?

Such was the case on Saturday, when the new Lost in Dreams electronic dance music festival made its Las Vegas debut at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

The two-day event is centered around future bass, melodic dubstep and electronic-pop music, and is the latest creation from Insomniac Events, the company behind the Electric Daisy Carnival, further expanding its footprint to downtown Vegas.

Dance on, Las Vegas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter and @jbracelin76 on Instagram

