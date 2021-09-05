Lost in Dreams Festival latest Insomniac creation — PHOTOS

The two-day event is centered around future bass, melodic dubstep and electronic-pop music.

Stacy Tally, of Florida, hoops during the Lost in Dreams music festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A group poses for photos near the front entrance of Lost in Dreams music festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Chase Edwards, left, and Mads Farmer, dance to Kaivon's set during the Lost in Dreams music festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bubbles fill the air as fans dance to Pluko's set during the Lost in Dreams music festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fans wait in line to take photos in front of the welcome sign during the Lost in Dreams music festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The space is filled with fans for Crystal Skies' set during the Lost in Dreams music festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A performer with Sway Poles entertains attendees of the Lost in Dreams music festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Biicla performs during the Lost in Dreams music festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Taia Lemay, of Las Vegas, dances to Pluko's set during the Lost in Dreams music festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Jake Updegrove, left, and Mikel Delion, of Los Angeles, Calif., take a photo during the Lost in Dreams music festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fan's dance as the beat drops during Pluko's set at the Lost in Dreams music festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Projections adorn downtown buildings during the Lost in Dreams music festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fans dance to Devault's set during the Lost in Dreams music festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fans enjoy Kavion's set during the Lost in Dreams music festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Kristina Arrieta, left, and Rachel Cruz, both of Las Vegas, swing during the Lost in Dreams music festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

DJ Pauline Herr dances during her set at the Lost in Dreams music festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The crowd dances to Kavion's set during the Lost in Dreams music festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Noura Khoury sways to Devault's set during the Lost in Dreams music festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Dreams do become reality, sometimes, right?

Such was the case on Saturday, when the new Lost in Dreams electronic dance music festival made its Las Vegas debut at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

The two-day event is centered around future bass, melodic dubstep and electronic-pop music, and is the latest creation from Insomniac Events, the company behind the Electric Daisy Carnival, further expanding its footprint to downtown Vegas.

Dance on, Las Vegas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

