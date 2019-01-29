Mariachi group Flor de Toloache to perform in downtown Las Vegas

Latin Grammy award winner Flor de Toloache, an all-female mariachi group, is scheduled to perform Sunday at the Historic Fifth Street School in downtown Las Vegas.

Flor de Toloache, an all-female mariachi group. (City of Las Vegas)

The quartet is expected to be joined by The Villalobos Brothers to co-headline the post-Super Bowl show at 7:30 p.m. at 401 S. Fourth St.

Tickets are $25 plus taxes and fees. For tickets and more information, call 702-229-2787.

401 S. Fourth St., las vegas, nv