Mariah Carey adds more shows to Las Vegas Strip residency

“Due to extraordinary demand,” superstar Mariah Carey has added additional dates to her upcoming residency on the Las Vegas Strip.

Beyoncé becomes first Black woman to hit No. 1 on Billboard country albums chart

Cirque official on closing of ‘The Beatles Love’: ‘It wasn’t our decision’

Cirque graveyard: ‘Beatles Love’ joins ‘Viva Elvis,’ ‘Zarkana’ as shows that have closed

Mariah Carey is returning to the Las Vegas Strip for Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas. (Live Nation)

“Due to extraordinary demand,” superstar Mariah Carey has added additional dates to her upcoming residency on the Las Vegas Strip.

Carey, the best-selling female artist of all time with over 200 million records sold, is set to launch her residency on Friday at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Promoter Live Nation on Thursday said that “due to extraordinary demand,” eight additional dates have been added to the engagement, Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas.

Tickets for the newly added shows will go on sale to the public Friday, April 19 at 10 a.m. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

The new performance dates going on sale on April 19 are:

July 2024: 26, 27 & 31

August 2024: 2, 3, 7, 9 & 10

According to Live Nation, a limited number of tickets are available for the following eight previously announced performances:

April 2024: 12, 13, 17, 19, 20, 24, 26 & 27