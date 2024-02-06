Mariah Carey announces 8 shows on Las Vegas Strip

Mariah Carey is returning to Las Vegas with a series of eight shows later this year.

Mariah Carey (Courtesy Live Nation)

Carey on Tuesday announced a new “exclusive engagement,” Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas.

Carey ‘s performances will be held April 12 – 27, 2024 at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Promoter Live Nation says that “in celebration of the anniversary of Mariah’s iconic album, The Emancipation of Mimi, one of the best-selling albums of the 21st century, the Las Vegas shows will feature fan favorites from that album as well as other hits from her unparalleled illustrious career.”

The release notes that Carey is the best-selling female artist of all time with over 200 million records sold.

Tickets will go on sale to the public Saturday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m.