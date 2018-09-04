Maroon 5 returning to Las Vegas for New Year’s Eve weekend

The band will headline the Mandalay Bay Events Center for the fifth time in six years.

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)35

New year, familiar faces.

For the fifth time in the past six years, rockers Maroon 5 will take part in the New Year’s Eve weekend festivities in Las Vegas, playing two shows at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Dec. 30 and 31.

“Vegas is the place to be on New Year’s,” Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine told the Review-Journal prior to the band’s NYE shows here last year. “It really has become a hardcore tradition for us. We turn it into a party for ourselves, too. We invite a lot of our friends out from Los Angeles — and from all over. My family usually comes in from Utah. It’s a huge party.”

For those interested in joining said party, tickets for the band’s Vegas shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

“It’s such a great time to feel the energy of Vegas,” Valentine said in 2017. “People are dressed up. There’s an extra amount of excitement in the air.”