Massive hip-hop festival Day N Vegas announces return with loaded lineup

Kendrick Lamar and Travis Scott, along with Tyler, the Creator, will headline the three-day fall festival.

The inaugural Day N Vegas in 2019 was one of the rare festivals to sell out during its first year. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Lil Uzi Vert will return as a performer at Day N Vegas 2021. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Come November, it’ll be a new Day N Vegas.

On Monday, the massive hip-hop festival has announced its return to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Nov. 12-14 following a blockbuster debut in 2019.

After skipping 2020 due to the pandemic, Day N Vegas is back with another incredibly loaded lineup.

Kendrick Lamar returns as a headliner, doing his only performance of 2021, while Travis Scott — who was supposed to headline in 2019 before pulling out of the event due to a dislocated knee — and Tyler, the Creator top the bill the other two nights.

SZA, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Lil Uzi Vert, DaBaby, Lil Baby and YG are among the many other notables on a roster that spans over 100 acts.

The premier of Day N Vegas was a smashing success, the rare festival to sell out during its first year.

Its return looks to be every bit as epic.

Three-day general admission ticket prices start at $399.95 and go on sale at noon Friday at DayNVegas2021.com.

The full lineup:

24kGoldn

AG CLUB

Almondmilkhunni

Another Party Fam

Ari Lennox

AUDREY NUNA

Aux Cord

Baby Keem

Baby Rose

Babyface Ray

Bankrol Hayden

Bas

Beanz

BIA

Big Sad 1900

Bino Rideaux

Blxst

Breland

BRS Kash

CHIKA

Cico P

Cordae

D Smoke

DaBaby

daydream Masi

DDG

Denzel Curry

Doja Cat

Don Toliver

DJ Hell Rell

Duckwrth

Earl Sweatshirt

Fana Hues

Flatbush Zombies

Flipp Dinero

Flo Milli

Fousheé

Freddie Gibbs

GOON DES GARCONS*

Griselda

ICECOLDBISHOP

IDK

ilham

Isaiah Rashad

J.I.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jenevieve

Joey Bada$$

Joyce Wrice

Kaash Paige

Kalan.FrFr

Kendrick Lamar

Kenny Beats

Kenny Mason

Khamari

KITTY CA$H

Kota the Friend

Larry June

Latto

Lil Baby

Lil Uzi Vert

LOONY

Lou Val

Lucky Daye

Madlib

Majid Jordan

María Isabel

Mereba

midwxst

Na-Kel Smith

Nana

Night Lovell

P-Lo

Peach Tree Rascals

Phabo

PJ Say Cheese

Polo G

Pote Baby

Premo Rice

Q

Queen Naija

Raveena

redveil

Rico Nasty

Ronski & Show Banga

Saba

Saweetie

Seddy Hendrinx

Shaun Sloan

Sleepy Hallow

Sheck Wes

Sheff G

SiR

Snoh Aalegra

$NOT

SoFaygo

SSGKobe

Strick

$uicideboy$

SZA

Tay Keith

TeaMarrr

Thundercat

TiaCorine

Tiana Major9

Tinashe

Tkay Maidza

Toosii

Travis Scott

Tré Amani

Tyla Yaweh

Tyler, The Creator

UMI

Unusual Demont

Victoria Monét

DJ William Stokes

YG

Young M.A

Your Grandparents

Yung Baby Tate

Yves Tumor

