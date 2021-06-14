Massive hip-hop festival Day N Vegas announces return with loaded lineup
Kendrick Lamar and Travis Scott, along with Tyler, the Creator, will headline the three-day fall festival.
Come November, it’ll be a new Day N Vegas.
On Monday, the massive hip-hop festival has announced its return to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Nov. 12-14 following a blockbuster debut in 2019.
After skipping 2020 due to the pandemic, Day N Vegas is back with another incredibly loaded lineup.
Kendrick Lamar returns as a headliner, doing his only performance of 2021, while Travis Scott — who was supposed to headline in 2019 before pulling out of the event due to a dislocated knee — and Tyler, the Creator top the bill the other two nights.
SZA, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Lil Uzi Vert, DaBaby, Lil Baby and YG are among the many other notables on a roster that spans over 100 acts.
The premier of Day N Vegas was a smashing success, the rare festival to sell out during its first year.
Its return looks to be every bit as epic.
Three-day general admission ticket prices start at $399.95 and go on sale at noon Friday at DayNVegas2021.com.
The full lineup:
24kGoldn
AG CLUB
Almondmilkhunni
Another Party Fam
Ari Lennox
AUDREY NUNA
Aux Cord
Baby Keem
Baby Rose
Babyface Ray
Bankrol Hayden
Bas
Beanz
BIA
Big Sad 1900
Bino Rideaux
Blxst
Breland
BRS Kash
CHIKA
Cico P
Cordae
D Smoke
DaBaby
daydream Masi
DDG
Denzel Curry
Doja Cat
Don Toliver
DJ Hell Rell
Duckwrth
Earl Sweatshirt
Fana Hues
Flatbush Zombies
Flipp Dinero
Flo Milli
Fousheé
Freddie Gibbs
GOON DES GARCONS*
Griselda
ICECOLDBISHOP
IDK
ilham
Isaiah Rashad
J.I.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jenevieve
Joey Bada$$
Joyce Wrice
Kaash Paige
Kalan.FrFr
Kendrick Lamar
Kenny Beats
Kenny Mason
Khamari
KITTY CA$H
Kota the Friend
Larry June
Latto
Lil Baby
Lil Uzi Vert
LOONY
Lou Val
Lucky Daye
Madlib
Majid Jordan
María Isabel
Mereba
midwxst
Na-Kel Smith
Nana
Night Lovell
P-Lo
Peach Tree Rascals
Phabo
PJ Say Cheese
Polo G
Pote Baby
Premo Rice
Q
Queen Naija
Raveena
redveil
Rico Nasty
Ronski & Show Banga
Saba
Saweetie
Seddy Hendrinx
Shaun Sloan
Sleepy Hallow
Sheck Wes
Sheff G
SiR
Snoh Aalegra
$NOT
SoFaygo
SSGKobe
Strick
$uicideboy$
SZA
Tay Keith
TeaMarrr
Thundercat
TiaCorine
Tiana Major9
Tinashe
Tkay Maidza
Toosii
Travis Scott
Tré Amani
Tyla Yaweh
Tyler, The Creator
UMI
Unusual Demont
Victoria Monét
DJ William Stokes
YG
Young M.A
Your Grandparents
Yung Baby Tate
Yves Tumor
Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter and @jbracelin76 on Instagram