Matching death metal bands to their horror film equivalent

It’s been said many times that death metal is the musical equivalent of a good horror flick.

The Black Dahlia Murder (Metal Blade)

The Black Dahlia Murder (Metal Blade)

It’s been said many times that death metal is the musical equivalent of a good horror flick.

With a loaded five-band bill of gutturalists coming to Hard Rock Live this weekend, let’s take things a step further and match band to film:

The Black Dahlia Murder

Horror flick equivalent: “Evil Dead”

The gory details: This one’s a no-brainer: Both ravage and savage with tongue planted firmly in maggot-ripened cheek. Die with a smile on your face.

Suffocation

Horror flick equivalent: “Last House on the Left”

The gory details: Insanely brutal and influential, each was considered way too extreme when it first burst on the scene like an ax murderer kicking down your back door.

The Zenith Passage

Horror flick equivalent: “Event Horizon”

The gory details: Brutality with a sci-fi bent, here we pair technical fireworks with cosmic underpinnings. Hard to mosh in zero gravity, though.

Wormwitch

Horror flick equivalent: “Drag Me to Hell”

The gory details: Just a quick trip to the burning depths of Hades, via either these blackened metallers or Sam Raimi’s return to horror. Your pick.

Necrot

Horror flick equivalent: “Pieces”

The gory details: A good old-fashioned primal bludgeoning from both. No frills, no mercy.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.