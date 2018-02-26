Metallica announces November concert in Las Vegas

“Dream No More,” Metallica fans, as the iconic metallers have announced their first non-festival Vegas gig in nearly nine years.

James Hetfield of Metallica performs at the main stage during the Rock in Rio USA music festival in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 9, 2015. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow Chase Stevens on Twitter @csstevensphoto

“Dream No More,” Metallica fans, as the iconic metallers have announced their first non-festival Vegas gig in nearly nine years.

Metallica will bring its “WorldWired Tour” to T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 26 in support of the band’s latest album, 2016’s “Hardwired … To Self-Destruct,” the band’s sixth consecutive studio to album to top the charts.

The last time the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers hit town was in a headlining slot at the one-and-done Rock in Rio fest in May 2015.

Prior to that stop, the band sold out Mandalay Bay Events Center in December 2009.

In lieu of a traditional opening act, funnyman Jim Breuer and a yet-to-be-named DJ will warm up the crowd with comedy, music and fan giveaways during the “Light It Up” pre-show party.

According to concert industry trade publication Pollstar, Metallica was North America’s third-highest-grossing concert act of 2017, earning $110.3 million from 1.14 million tickets sold.

Tickets for the band’s upcoming Vegas show range from $75 to $145 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at axs.com.