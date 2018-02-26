Metallica announces November concert in Las Vegas

“Dream No More,” Metallica fans, as the iconic metallers have announced their first non-festival Vegas gig in nearly nine years.
Metallica will bring its “WorldWired Tour” to T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 26 in support of the band’s latest album, 2016’s “Hardwired … To Self-Destruct,” the band’s sixth consecutive studio to album to top the charts.
The last time the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers hit town was in a headlining slot at the one-and-done Rock in Rio fest in May 2015.
Prior to that stop, the band sold out Mandalay Bay Events Center in December 2009.
In lieu of a traditional opening act, funnyman Jim Breuer and a yet-to-be-named DJ will warm up the crowd with comedy, music and fan giveaways during the “Light It Up” pre-show party.
According to concert industry trade publication Pollstar, Metallica was North America’s third-highest-grossing concert act of 2017, earning $110.3 million from 1.14 million tickets sold.
Tickets for the band’s upcoming Vegas show range from $75 to $145 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at axs.com.