Metallica headlines Las Vegas’ biggest ever metal concert — PHOTOS

Friday’s show was a one-off gig that was Metallica’s first U.S. concert of the year and one of only three shows they have booked for America in 2022 thus far.

James Hetfield of Metallica performs in a music concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metallica performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Turns out that the man who gave gravel-throated voice to “The Unforgiven” can be, well, forgiving.

Back in May 2017, Metallica frontman James Hetfield told TMZ that he was “a little pissed” that his hometown Raiders were ditching the Bay Area for Las Vegas.

Five years later, bygones were bygones as his band headlined the Raiders’ new home on Friday, selling out Allegiant Stadium in the city’s biggest metal concert ever.

Last time Metallica hit town, in November 2018, they set a concert attendance record at T-Mobile Arena, drawing 20,428 fans.

Friday’s show was far more sizable, a one-off gig that’s the band’s first U.S. concert of the year and one of only three shows they have booked for America in 2022 thus far.

The band, which celebrated its 4oth anniversary with a pair of San Francisco shows in December, continues to tour in support of their most recent record, “Hardwired … to Self-Destruct.”

Headlining an NFL stadium is a long way from where the band made its Vegas debut, at Thomas & Mack Arena in June 1986, opening for Ozzy Osbourne.

The base price for that ticket: $14.50.

On Friday, nosebleed seats were going for over $200 a pop on Ticketmaster’s resale site.

