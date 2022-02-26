39°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Music

Metallica headlines Las Vegas’ biggest ever metal concert — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 26, 2022 - 12:08 am
 
James Hetfield of Metallica performs in a music concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Frid ...
James Hetfield of Metallica performs in a music concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metallica performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / L ...
Metallica performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
James Hetfield of Metallica performs in a music concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Frid ...
James Hetfield of Metallica performs in a music concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
James Hetfield of Metallica performs in a music concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Frid ...
James Hetfield of Metallica performs in a music concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metallica performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / L ...
Metallica performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Robert Trujillo, left, and Kirk Hammett of Metallica perform in a music concert at Allegiant St ...
Robert Trujillo, left, and Kirk Hammett of Metallica perform in a music concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Robert Trujillo, left, and Kirk Hammett of Metallica perform in a music concert at Allegiant St ...
Robert Trujillo, left, and Kirk Hammett of Metallica perform in a music concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metallica performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / L ...
Metallica performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metallica performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / L ...
Metallica performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metallica performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / L ...
Metallica performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metallica performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / L ...
Metallica performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metallica performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / L ...
Metallica performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans watch Metallica perform in a music concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. ...
Fans watch Metallica perform in a music concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metallica performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / L ...
Metallica performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kirk Hammett of Metallica performs in a music concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday ...
Kirk Hammett of Metallica performs in a music concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
James Hetfield of Metallica performs in a music concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Frid ...
James Hetfield of Metallica performs in a music concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lars Ulrich, left, and James Hetfield of Metallica perform at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, F ...
Lars Ulrich, left, and James Hetfield of Metallica perform at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
James Hetfield, left, and Kirk Hammett of Metallica perform in a music concert at Allegiant Sta ...
James Hetfield, left, and Kirk Hammett of Metallica perform in a music concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
James Hetfield, left, and Kirk Hammett of Metallica perform in a music concert at Allegiant Sta ...
James Hetfield, left, and Kirk Hammett of Metallica perform in a music concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kirk Hammett of Metallica performs in a music concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday ...
Kirk Hammett of Metallica performs in a music concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lars Ulrich, left, and James Hetfield of Metallica perform in a music concert at Allegiant Stad ...
Lars Ulrich, left, and James Hetfield of Metallica perform in a music concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metallica performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / L ...
Metallica performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metallica performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / L ...
Metallica performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metallica performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / L ...
Metallica performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metallica performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / L ...
Metallica performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metallica performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / L ...
Metallica performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans watch Metallica perform in a music concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. ...
Fans watch Metallica perform in a music concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Turns out that the man who gave gravel-throated voice to “The Unforgiven” can be, well, forgiving.

Back in May 2017, Metallica frontman James Hetfield told TMZ that he was “a little pissed” that his hometown Raiders were ditching the Bay Area for Las Vegas.

Five years later, bygones were bygones as his band headlined the Raiders’ new home on Friday, selling out Allegiant Stadium in the city’s biggest metal concert ever.

Last time Metallica hit town, in November 2018, they set a concert attendance record at T-Mobile Arena, drawing 20,428 fans.

Friday’s show was far more sizable, a one-off gig that’s the band’s first U.S. concert of the year and one of only three shows they have booked for America in 2022 thus far.

The band, which celebrated its 4oth anniversary with a pair of San Francisco shows in December, continues to tour in support of their most recent record, “Hardwired … to Self-Destruct.”

Headlining an NFL stadium is a long way from where the band made its Vegas debut, at Thomas & Mack Arena in June 1986, opening for Ozzy Osbourne.

The base price for that ticket: $14.50.

On Friday, nosebleed seats were going for over $200 a pop on Ticketmaster’s resale site.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jbracelin76 on Instagram

MOST READ
1
‘Pawn Stars’ celebrity Rick Harrison sued by mother
‘Pawn Stars’ celebrity Rick Harrison sued by mother
2
Possible foul play suspected in death of comedian found in Strip hotel room
Possible foul play suspected in death of comedian found in Strip hotel room
3
Long-planned arena, hotel project on Strip lands new funding package
Long-planned arena, hotel project on Strip lands new funding package
4
Bally’s Corp. hints of plans for Tropicana resort
Bally’s Corp. hints of plans for Tropicana resort
5
Gene Simmons of Kiss lands buyer for Henderson mansion
Gene Simmons of Kiss lands buyer for Henderson mansion
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST