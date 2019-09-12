Mexican Independence Day brings loaded lineup to Las Vegas
Luis Miguel, Marco Antonio Solis, Enrique Iglesias, Mana and Marc Anthony are among the stars set to soundtrack the holiday weekend.
The stars. The shows. The bar tabs.
Las Vegas always goes big, but this becomes doubly true during the annual Mexican Independence Day festivities. There’s a loaded lineup of concerts to soundtrack the weekend.
On tap this year:
■ Luis Miguel, Colosseum at Caesars Place, Thursday-Monday
■ Banda MS, Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort, Friday
■ Daddy Yankee, The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Friday
■ Cafe Tacuba, Mandalay Bay Beach, Friday
■ Marco Antonio Solis, Mandalay Bay Events Center, Friday
■ Enrique Iglesias, Colosseum at Caesars Place, Saturday
■ Mana, MGM Grand Garden, Saturday
■ Maluma, Mandalay Bay Events Center, Saturday
■ Pancho Barraza, The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan, Saturday
■ Reik, The Pearl at the Palms, Saturday
■ Alejandra Guzman, Mandalay Bay Beach, Sunday
■ Alejandro Fernandez, Mandalay Bay Events Center, Sunday
■ Marc Anthony, Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort, Sunday