Mick Jagger recovering, doing well after heart surgery

In this Oct. 22, 2017 file photo, Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs at U Arena in Nanterre, outside Paris, France. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger underwent successful heart valve replacement surgery at an unnamed New York hospital.

The 75-year-old Jagger is expected to remain in the hospital for a four or five days before being released, according to multiple reports.

Doctors were able to access Jagger’s heart valve through his femoral artery, Billboard.com reported. This less invasive surgery, which allowed doctors access to Jagger’s heart through the artery instead of opening up his chest, means a quicker recovery for the father of eight.

The band postponed their tour last weekend so Jagger could receive medical treatment.

Jagger apologized to fans and supporters on Twitter after news broke of the surgery last week.

“I really hate letting you down like this,” he wrote. “I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can.”

Jagger is said to be in great spirits after the surgery and the Stones are expected to make up nearly all the dates on their No Filter Tour, which was supposed to begin April 20.

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival said Thursday that Fleetwood Mac is stepping in to replace the Rolling Stones.

Festival organizers announced Thursday that Fleetwood Mac will close the main stage on May 2.