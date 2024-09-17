77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Music

Miley Cyrus sued for allegedly copying Bruno Mars to make ‘Flowers’

Miley Cyrus (left) and Bruno Mars (right). (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS and Karl Mer ...
Miley Cyrus (left) and Bruno Mars (right). (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS and Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun/TNS)
Bruno Mars performs during Preakness Day at Pimlico Race Course on May 20, 2023, in Baltimore. ...
Bruno Mars performs during Preakness Day at Pimlico Race Course on May 20, 2023, in Baltimore. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun/TNS)
Miley Cyrus arrives on the red carpet for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in ...
Miley Cyrus arrives on the red carpet for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 4, 2024. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
More Stories
Sean Combs arrives at the LA Premiere of "The Four: Battle For Stardom" at the CBS Radford Stud ...
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and racketeering charges
Lionel Richie se presenta en la primera noche del iHeartRadio Music Festival 2022, el viernes 2 ...
Classic R&B, rock residencies returning to Strip theaters
FILE - Dave Navarro, left, and Perry Farrell of Jane's Addiction perform at Lollapalooza on Jul ...
Jane’s Addiction cancels its tour after onstage concert fracas
Kendrick Lamar arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards, on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (P ...
BET Hip Hop Awards wagering on Las Vegas for first time
Jami Ganz New York Daily News
September 17, 2024 - 12:43 pm
 

Miley Cyrus can buy herself flowers … and a lawyer, which the pop star now needs after she was sued for allegedly copying Bruno Mars in her 2023 hit “Flowers.”

Cyrus, 31, was sued for copyright infringement Monday by Tempo Music Investments, which now owns a copyright share in Mars’ 2013 song, “When I Was Your Man.” The singer, born Peter Gene Hernandez, is not listed as a plaintiff, according to the court documents obtained by People.

“It is undeniable based on the combination and number of similarities between the two recordings that ‘Flowers’ would not exist without ‘When I Was Your Man,’” says the lawsuit, which claims that many people have “recognized the striking similarities” between the tracks.

“Flowers,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it stayed for eight weeks, allegedly “duplicates numerous melodic, harmonic, and lyrical elements” of its predecessor.

As part of the suit, the company has called on Cyrus and her fellow defendants and “Flowers” songwriters Gregory Hein and Michael Pollack, to stop reproducing, distributing or publicly performing the Grammy-winning song, per People.

It’s unclear how much Tempo Music Investments is seeking in damages.

Believed to reference the demise of her marriage with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, Cyrus’ “Flowers” spent 55 total weeks on the Billboard charts. The song earned Cyrus her first two Grammys, for record of the year and best pop solo performance.

“When I Was Your Man,” meanwhile, topped the chart for one week and spent 35 total weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. Mars received a Grammy nomination for best pop solo performance with the song.

A lawyer for Cyrus did not immediately respond to the Daily News’ request for comment.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Sean Combs arrives at the LA Premiere of "The Four: Battle For Stardom" at the CBS Radford Stud ...
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and racketeering charges
By Larry Neumeister, Michael R. Sisak and Jennifer Peltz Associated Press

Sean “Diddy” Combs presided over a sordid empire of sexual crimes, coercing and abusing women for years while using blackmail and shocking acts of violence to keep his victims in line, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday.

Pink performs in concert at Soldier Field on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Chicago. (Photo by Rob ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Pink, “The Cher Show” and National Cheeseburger Day lead the entertainment lineup for the week of Sept. 13 to 19.

MORE STORIES