Jovi Jov performs at the RebFest Music Festival on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Jovi Jov, left, and Goliath Cruz perform at the RebFest Music Festival on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Jovi Jov, right, and Goliath Cruz perform at the RebFest Music Festival on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Goliath Cruz performs at the RebFest Music Festival on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Rock, indie and hip-hop artists took to the stage Tuesday to entertain students during the RebFest Music Festival at UNLV.

More than 10 acts were slated to perform during the festival, held the Student Union Courtyard and Pida Plaza. The free event also included interactive games, giveaways, and food vendors.

RebFest was sponsored by UNLV Summer Term and UNLV CSUN student government. Partners included T-Mobile, Las Vegas Lights FC, The UPS Store, CONAM Management, and Monster Energy.