More than Metallica: Sick New World 2025 lineup announced

Linkin Park and Queens of the Stone Age are among the acts booked for next April’s version of what has become one of the top U.S. festivals for hard-hitting sounds.

James Hetfield of Metallica performs in a music concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Festival attendees take in a set by A Perfect Circle during the Sick New World music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

We knew Metallica was headlining.

Now we know the rest of Sick New World’s 2025 lineup.

And it’s a doozy.

Among the bands who will be performing at the heavy music fest’s return on April 12 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds: Linkin Park with their new singer Emily Armstrong, rockers Queens of the Stone Age, goth punks AFI, Swedish prog-metallers Meshuggah, industrial metallers Ministry, alt-rockers the Flaming Lips, reunited sludge metallers Acid Bath, punk rockers The Hives, their fellow Swedes Refused on their farewell and dozens more, representing death metal (Cannibal Corpse, Carcass), black metal (Mayhem, Cradle of Filth), thrash (Exodus, Testament), noisy outliers (Tomahawk, Melvins) and plenty more.

Now in year three, Sick New World has become one of the country’s leading destination festivals for hard-hitting sounds.

Tickets for this year’s fest go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at sicknewworldfest.com.

