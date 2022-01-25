Mr. Las Vegas returns to Strip after nearly 2 years — PHOTOS

Wayne Newton was finally back onstage, ending a 23-month pause, at the Flamingo on Monday night.

Wayne Newton performs at Bugsy's Cabaret on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the Flamingo, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

“Wayne: Up Close and Personal” is back, at Wayne Newton Theater inside Bugsy’s Cabaret. Newton’s initial series at the theater runs for select dates through June. The Flamingo is where Newton actually began his showroom career in 1963.

As the 79-year-old Newton says, “It took me long enough to get back here, right? I’ve finally come full circle.”