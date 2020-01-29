My Chemical Romance, Justin Bieber to play Las Vegas

The emo favorites and the pop star will headline T-Mobile Arena later this year.

Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance performs during day 1 of the Voodoo Experience at City Park on October 28, 2011, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

It’s been nine years since “The Black Parade” descended upon Las Vegas.

That’ll change Oct. 11, when My Chemical Romance headlines T-Mobile Arena.

The reunited emo favorites last performed here in October 2011 at the now-shuttered Red Rock Amphitheater on a co-headlining bill with Blink-182.

Since the band reformed in December, its shows have been a white-hot ticket: It sold 65,000 of them in less than an hour to a pair of March concerts in Milton Keynes, England, for instance.

My Chemical Romance will end its first U.S. tour in nearly a decade this fall in Las Vegas.

Tickets are $59.50 to $199.50 and go on sale at noon Friday.

In another big concert announcement, pop star Justin Bieber will play T-Mobile Arena on June 2, having last headlined a show here in 2016.

Beliebers can feel the love beforehand: His new album, “Changes,” comes out on Valentine’s Day, the same day that tickets to the show go on sale at noon.

