Neon City Festival announces set times

Seven Lions, Russell Dickerson, All-American Rejects and more will power the free new music and culinary experience.

Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

What does Celine Dion’s 12½-minute set mean for Las Vegas?

When will the Neon Trees grow and Seven Lions roar?

You’re about to find out.

Set times have been released for the inaugural musical and culinary experience Neon City Festival taking place on three stages at the Fremont Street Experience, as well as the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, on Nov. 22-24.

The event will feature over 40 acts ranging from the aforementioned pop rockers and EDM star to country singer Russell Dickerson, hard rockers Filter, Vegas favorites Adelita’s Way and Ekoh, hip-hopper Bubba Sparxxx and many more.

There will also be a nightly fireworks display at 10 p.m. at The Plaza.

Oh, and did we mention it was free?

Visit neoncityfestival.com for more info.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jasonbracelin76 on Instagram.