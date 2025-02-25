New festival coming to Las Vegas Strip puts spotlight on songwriters

A new festival coming in August promises the largest gathering of hit songwriters in Las Vegas history, including writers who have worked with Taylor Swift, George Strait and Garth Brooks.

You’ve heard the hits. Now hear the stories behind them.

That’s the premise behind the inaugural Las Vegas Songwriters Festival, a unique new music event that takes over Mandalay Bay Aug. 21-24.

The fest promises to be the largest gathering of songwriters in the city’s history, featuring more than 300 No. 1 hits in 100 live performances by 50 country-leaning musicians.

Among them: Bob DiPiero (who has written songs for stars like Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw and Brooks & Dunn), Dean Dillon (George Strait, Kenny Chesney, Chris Stapleton), Liz Rose (Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood), Victoria Shaw (Garth Brooks, Ricky Martin), Billy Montana (Garth Brooks), Jesse Lee (Keith Urban), Justin Wilson (Morgan Wallen) and many more.

Hosted by Matt Warren (Darius Rucker, Gary Allan and others), the fest will feature each writer blending live performances with storytelling, revealing the inspiration behind their work and participating in select Q&A sessions.

The fest will take place in nearly a dozen venues at Mandalay Bay, including the House of Blues, EyeCandy, Moorea Beach Club and more.

Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28 at axs.com/lasvegassongwritersfestival.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jasonbracelin76 on Instagram.