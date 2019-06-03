New Fremont Street Experience light show gets Steve Aoki tunes

A six-minute montage of the DJ-producer’s hits will premiere later this month, providing the first glimpse of the $32 million renovation to the Viva Vision canopy.

Steve Aoki pumps up the crowd during his performs at the Circuit Grounds stage on day three of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Ready to get “Delirious” downtown?

On June 13, superstar DJ/entrepreneur/facial hair exemplar Steve Aoki will be at the Fremont Street Experience to debut a Viva Vision light show featuring a number of his tunes, including the aforementioned hit.

Aoki’s six-minute musical montage will then run seven days a week and rotate with existing shows from artists such as The Chainsmokers, Green Day and Imagine Dragons.

After his Viva Vision premiere, Aoki will perform a free DJ set on the Main Street Stage.

The new show will provide the first glimpse of the $32 million renovation to the Viva Vision screen. Spanning five city blocks, the upgraded canopy will illuminate the pedestrian mall with 16,433,152 pixels and 5,000 nits, making it seven times brighter than the existing canopy with four times the resolution.

The first show begins at 9 p.m. June 13.