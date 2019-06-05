New music and esports festival coming to Las Vegas

The Metarama Gaming + Music Festival will debut in October at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Getty Images

At long last, joysticks and Marshall stacks shall be united.

Or something like that.

And it’s going to happen right here in Las Vegas.

The newly announced Metarama Gaming + Music Festival will debut Oct. 19 and 20 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, the site where Rock in Rio took place in 2015, near the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue.

Produced by C3 Presents, which puts on Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Shaky Knees and other multiday music festivals, in conjunction with Scott London and Seth Schorr from Esports Hospitality Concepts, which has supported the Vegas Rogue esports team and run hundreds of live esports events in the city, Metarama will seek to be a new kind of destination fest merging marquee gaming, esports, comedy, cosplay and live music in an all-ages environment.

“C3 Presents is the top company in the festival business and we are excited to be working alongside them as they embrace the gaming culture,” Schorr says. “We are partnering with all of the best gaming publishers in the world as well as top talent to create a unique festival experience unlike any other in the market today.”

Lineup and ticket information will be released soon.