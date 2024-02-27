64°F
New three-day emo/indie rock fest coming to Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 27, 2024 - 10:00 am
 

If you have any late ’90s/early aughts emo and indie rock fans in your life, you might want to stock up on the smelling salts now — you’re going to need them come October.

That’s when Best Friends Forever, a three-day music fest catering to said scene debuts at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center Oct. 11-13.

Indie/emo favs Bright Eyes, Sunny Day Real Estate and a reunited Cap’n Jazz will headline the event.

The line-up, which spans nearly 40 acts, boasts such seminal bands as The Jesus Lizard, Unwound, The Dismemberment Plan, Built to Spill, Jawbox, The Murder City Devils, American Football, The Get Up Kids, Rainer Maria, Braid, Piebald and dozens more.

The fest also features a bevy of acts influenced by those prime movers, including Fiddlehead, Drug Church, La Dispute, From Indian Lakes and others.

Presale tocketing for the Best Friends Forever fest begins Wednesday at 10 a.m, with a general on-sale to follow on Thursday at 10 a.m. at bestfriendsforeverfest.com.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jbracelin76 on Instagram

