Nicki Minaj announces show on Las Vegas Strip

Nicki Minaj performs during the opening night of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour at Oakland Arena ...
Nicki Minaj performs during the opening night of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour at Oakland Arena on March 01, 2024 in Oakland, California. (Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 29, 2024 - 9:17 am
 

Nicki Minaj on Wednesday announced she will perform a show on the Las Vegas Strip later this year.

“Due to phenomenal fan demand,” promoter Live Nation said in a news release that Minaj has announced the second leg of her “record breaking and largest worldwide outing to date,” The Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

As part of the newly added North America leg, Minaj will bring the tour to Las Vegas for a show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Live Nation noted that Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour now holds the record for highest grossing rap tour by a woman and top 10 highest grossing rap tour by any rapper of all time.

Tickets through the general on sale will begin on Friday, May 31 at 9 a.m. at AXS.com.

