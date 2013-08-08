Orleans Arena going country for festival

Brantley Gilbert played the parking lot of the Orleans Arena in April. This time, he gets to see what the place looks like inside.

Brantley Gilbert will be headlining the Coyote Countryfest at the Orleans Arena.

Brantley Gilbert played the parking lot of the Orleans Arena in April. This time, he gets to see what the place looks like inside.

On Saturday, Gilbert headlines Coyote Countryfest inside the arena, the same place he played the outdoor Party for a Cause, one of the events affiliated with the Academy of Country Music awards.

Since then, Gilbert had prime exposure as an opening act for Tim McGraw’s “Two Lanes of Freedom” tour. The singer of “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do” and “Country Must Be Country Wide” is working on a new album and planning a wedding with rising star Jana Kramer.

Second-billed Kip Moore also enjoyed the nice spring weather in Las Vegas, only he played outside at the Fremont Street Experience during the ACM weekend.

The festival branded with “The Coyote,” KCYE-FM, 102.7, offers general admission tickets for $15 to a show that includes newcomers The Farm, Kristen Kelly and Rachel Farley.

Contact reporter Mike Weatherford at mweatherford@

reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0288.