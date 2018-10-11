Ozzy Osbourne postpones Saturday’s concert in Las Vegas

You’ll have to wait a little longer to bid adieu to the Prince of Darkness.

Ozzy Osbourne of Black Sabbath performs at Ozzfest 2016 at San Manuel Amphitheater on September 24, 2016 in San Bernardino, Calif. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Heavy metal forebear Ozzy Osbourne has canceled the last four dates of his farewell tour, including a scheduled stop at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday. The concerts will be rescheduled in 2019.

Osbourne postponed the shows after a recent hand injury developed into an infection that required surgery. He will probably have to undergo another procedure soon.

Fans can hold on to their tickets for the MGM Grand show, which will be honored at the rescheduled date, or return them at the point of purchase for a refund.