Panic! at the Disco performs at Bellagio before Stanley Cup Game 5

Panic! at the Disco performed on the Las Vegas Striptoday ahead of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.
The band was stationed on a podium in the lake of the Bellagio fountains ahead of the Golden Knights-Washington Capitals game at T-Mobile Arena at 5 p.m.
