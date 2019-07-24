97°F
weather icon Possible Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
Music

Paul McCartney, Aerosmith do blockbuster business in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2019 - 4:58 pm
 

Money may not be able to buy him love, as the song goes, but Paul McCartney is still earning gobs of it on his current tour, including a blockbuster Las Vegas stop.

McCartney’s sold-out stint June 28 and 29 at T-Mobile Arena, where his 38-song performance spanned nearly three hours each evening, brought in a whopping $7,202,945 with 29,822 tickets sold.

Only a trio of stadium shows by the Rolling Stones grossed more in the latest ranking of concert earnings by Billboard magazine.

Also doing big business locally are rockers Aerosmith, whose residency at Park Theater at Park MGM has been a smash hit.

On the strength of nine shows from June 19 to July 9, the band raked in $9,388,898 on ticket sales of 47,870, which is 99 percent of the total capacity for the concerts in question.

Time to walk this way to the bank, dudes.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
THE LATEST
Singer Art Neville performs during the "From the Big Apple to the Big Easy" benefit concert in ...
Art Neville dies; ‘Poppa Funk’ was member of The Neville Brothers
By Rebecca Santana and Kevin McGill The Associated Press

Art Neville, a member of a storied New Orleans musical family who performed with his siblings in The Neville Brothers band and founded the groundbreaking funk group The Meters, died Monday. The artist nicknamed “Poppa Funk” was 81.