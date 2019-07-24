Paul McCartney, Aerosmith do blockbuster business in Las Vegas

Rock icons Paul McCartney and Aerosmith grossed millions during their recent concerts in Las Vegas.

Paul McCartney performs at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, June 28, 2019. McCartney is slated to return to T-Mobile Saturday night. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Money may not be able to buy him love, as the song goes, but Paul McCartney is still earning gobs of it on his current tour, including a blockbuster Las Vegas stop.

McCartney’s sold-out stint June 28 and 29 at T-Mobile Arena, where his 38-song performance spanned nearly three hours each evening, brought in a whopping $7,202,945 with 29,822 tickets sold.

Only a trio of stadium shows by the Rolling Stones grossed more in the latest ranking of concert earnings by Billboard magazine.

Also doing big business locally are rockers Aerosmith, whose residency at Park Theater at Park MGM has been a smash hit.

On the strength of nine shows from June 19 to July 9, the band raked in $9,388,898 on ticket sales of 47,870, which is 99 percent of the total capacity for the concerts in question.

Time to walk this way to the bank, dudes.