Paul McCartney rocks the Las Vegas Strip — PHOTOS
A little more than a week after turning 77 years old, Paul McCartney entertained thousands of adoring fans Friday night at T-Mobile Arena.
A little more than a week after turning 77 years old, Paul McCartney entertained thousands of adoring fans Friday night at T-Mobile Arena.
Sir Paul, who doesn’t show any signs of slowing down, returns to T-Mobile for a second show on Saturday.
Is this a good time or what … @paulmccartney @tmobilearena … pic.twitter.com/OKb35iXJne
— John Katsilometes (@johnnykats) June 29, 2019