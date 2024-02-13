Pearl Jam announces 2 shows on Las Vegas Strip

Iconic rockers Pearl Jam will perform two shows in Las Vegas later this year.

Pearl Jam (Courtesy Danny Clinch via Live Nation)

According to a news release from promoter Live Nation, Pearl Jam will bring their 35-date worldwide tour to Las Vegas for two shows at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Thursday, May 16 and Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Live Nation says the shows will feature special guests Deep Sea Diver.

According to the release, tickets to Pearl Jams’ shows will be available two ways:

1. A Ten Club members-only pre-sale will be held through Ticketmaster Request for eligible members. Only paid Ten Club members active as of Monday, Feb. 12 are eligible to participate in this pre-sale. More info at pearljam.com

2. Fans can register for a chance to participate in the Dark Matter World Tour 2024 registration sale at shops.ticketmasterpartners.com/pearl-jam by Sunday, Feb. 18 at 11:59 p.m. PT. This will be the only way for fans to participate in the on sale. Registration does not guarantee access to the sale.

The tour will use all-in pricing across all North America, Europe and UK shows to ensure the ticket price listed is the full out-of-pocket price inclusive of fees, the company said.

Live Nation says that fans in North America who can’t use their tickets, Pearl Jam and Ticketmaster will offer a “Fan-to-Fan Face Value Ticket Exchange” beginning at a later date to give fans the best chance to buy tickets at face value.

As part of the process, to help protect the exchange, Pearl Jam has also chosen to make tickets for this tour mobile only and restricted from transfer.

Live Nation also notes that sellers will have to possess a valid bank account or debit card within the country of the event(s) in order to sell through the Fan-to-Fan Face Value Ticket Exchange.