43°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Music

Pearl Jam announces 2 shows on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 13, 2024 - 8:21 am
 
Updated February 13, 2024 - 8:24 am
Pearl Jam (Courtesy Danny Clinch via Live Nation)
Pearl Jam (Courtesy Danny Clinch via Live Nation)

Iconic rockers Pearl Jam will perform two shows in Las Vegas later this year.

According to a news release from promoter Live Nation, Pearl Jam will bring their 35-date worldwide tour to Las Vegas for two shows at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Thursday, May 16 and Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Live Nation says the shows will feature special guests Deep Sea Diver.

According to the release, tickets to Pearl Jams’ shows will be available two ways:

1. A Ten Club members-only pre-sale will be held through Ticketmaster Request for eligible members. Only paid Ten Club members active as of Monday, Feb. 12 are eligible to participate in this pre-sale. More info at pearljam.com

2. Fans can register for a chance to participate in the Dark Matter World Tour 2024 registration sale at shops.ticketmasterpartners.com/pearl-jam by Sunday, Feb. 18 at 11:59 p.m. PT. This will be the only way for fans to participate in the on sale. Registration does not guarantee access to the sale.

The tour will use all-in pricing across all North America, Europe and UK shows to ensure the ticket price listed is the full out-of-pocket price inclusive of fees, the company said.

Live Nation says that fans in North America who can’t use their tickets, Pearl Jam and Ticketmaster will offer a “Fan-to-Fan Face Value Ticket Exchange” beginning at a later date to give fans the best chance to buy tickets at face value.

As part of the process, to help protect the exchange, Pearl Jam has also chosen to make tickets for this tour mobile only and restricted from transfer.

Live Nation also notes that sellers will have to possess a valid bank account or debit card within the country of the event(s) in order to sell through the Fan-to-Fan Face Value Ticket Exchange.

MOST READ
1
Usher evokes Elvis’ spirit in downtown Las Vegas wedding
Usher evokes Elvis’ spirit in downtown Las Vegas wedding
2
Chiefs celebrate epic Super Bowl win at Vegas nightclub — PHOTOS
Chiefs celebrate epic Super Bowl win at Vegas nightclub — PHOTOS
3
Mahomes money for Super Bowl bettors; books lose millions on OT prop
Mahomes money for Super Bowl bettors; books lose millions on OT prop
4
CARTOONS: What God thinks about Taylor Swift
CARTOONS: What God thinks about Taylor Swift
5
CARTOONS: What the Trump, Biden rematch will look like
CARTOONS: What the Trump, Biden rematch will look like
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Look for these iconic rockers on the Strip in May
Look for these iconic rockers on the Strip in May
Sum 41 to bring final headlining world tour to Las Vegas
Sum 41 to bring final headlining world tour to Las Vegas
Las Vegas Strip getting 1st Spanish-language residency
Las Vegas Strip getting 1st Spanish-language residency
Dead and Company set dates for shows at Sphere in Las Vegas
Dead and Company set dates for shows at Sphere in Las Vegas
Usher announces Las Vegas Strip return: ‘I’ll never forget the energy’
Usher announces Las Vegas Strip return: ‘I’ll never forget the energy’
Opening date set for Bruno Mars’ cocktail lounge on Las Vegas Strip
Opening date set for Bruno Mars’ cocktail lounge on Las Vegas Strip