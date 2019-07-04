95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Music

Pentatonix has earned success on its own terms

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2019 - 6:47 pm
 

It’s killing the music business!

Except when it’s not.

For two decades now, the internet has mostly been demonized as the troll beneath said industry’s bridge, ostensibly devouring royalties and an artist’s ability to make a living.

That characterization — along with similar broadsides against music streaming services — may be rooted in reality, but it’s since grown into a legend as mythic as Jack’s beanstalk.

Yes, we’ve heard plenty about how the digitalization of music, downloading, streaming and various online outlets have made it challenging, if not impossible, for most artists to monetize their art, while ignoring the fact that only a fraction of artists signed to major labels even recoup the costs of making records, much less profit from them.

What we’ve heard far less about is that this new era also allows artists to disseminate their music on their own like never before. They can eschew industry gatekeepers and reach audiences directly, taking their careers into their own hands and controlling their art and how they present themselves.

All of these developments can be far more lucrative for artists than losing revenue streams that few of them ever had.

Few acts have taken better advantage of this than coed vocal quintet Pentatonix.

Self-made success

Sure, the a cappella music group may have a throwback sound, but it has cut a path to success via distinctly modern means: first by winning the third season of reality-TV singing competition “The Sing-Off” in 2011, then via YouTube.

“It’s still such a new concept to my brain,” Pentatonix singer Mitch Grassi says of the power of the video-sharing platform in question, “but the proof is in the pudding.”

Said proof: 16 million subscribers and 4 billion views of Pentatonix’s various videos.

“YouTube has been an integral part of our career trajectory,” Grassi says. “In fact, I would argue that it’s the biggest reason for our wide reach. It’s been a game-changing way for us to share our music and miscellaneous content with the world. It’s really humanized us as real, working musicians that are passionate about their jobs.”

YouTube has been crucial for Pentatonix, because the group’s first bite of the music industry apple resulted in a mouthful of worm chunks.

Sure, its exposure and success on TV got the group signed, but it didn’t last long — at least not initially.

“We won a record deal because of our victory on ‘The Sing-Off’ but were immediately shelved — and then later dropped,” Grossi recalls. “Obviously, the music business is just that, and I think the fact that we were on the brink of creating our niche really scared a lot of the record executives.”

Then Pentatonix took its career into its own hands, creating clips for the group’s covers of songs such as Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know” and Psy’s “Gangnam Style” that went viral. When the record companies came calling again, Pentatonix had established itself on its own terms and was able to use this to its advantage.

Now the group is a bona fide success, having won a trio of Grammys, sold millions of copies of its seven studio albums and become a consistent arena filler.

Full-throated fame

Grossi is still trying to wrap his head around this level of success, even though the 26-year-old Texas native has been in the spotlight since he was kid, performing in various singing competitions.

“In certain ways, it is different than I imagined,” he acknowledges. “When I was younger and a little less worldly, I assumed public notoriety would come with self-assuredness and would make me feel like I accomplished everything I wanted to accomplish. While that is slightly true, I think it’s mostly given me confidence that my art is valid and can bring people true joy.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever feel totally ‘accomplished,’ ” he adds, “but I’d argue that the best artists are always pushing themselves to become better and better.”

It’s worked, even if there wasn’t much contemporary precedence for Pentatonix’s rise to the top of the charts. But the fact that the group didn’t have many a cappella peers in the music mainstream when it debuted nearly a decade ago has arguably worked in its favor.

With much of what you hear on the radio these days becoming increasingly electronic music-based, no matter the genre, building a songbook around the warm, organic, decidedly corporeal appeal of the human voice has set Pentatonix apart.

The major label suits might not have gotten it once upon a time, but that’s OK. Instead of being accepted by the industry at the time, Pentatonix became an industry instead.

“I think we all felt like we had something special when ‘The Sing-Off’ first debuted,” Grossi says. “Obviously, we had no idea of bigger things to come. But from the very beginning, we had a sense that our music really resonated with a lot of people in a really profound and beautiful way.

“I’m always reminded of it when we hear stories from fans of how our music helped them through an emotionally trying time,” he adds. “That, to me, is the biggest accomplishment: to be able to help people heal.”

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
A class at Melissa Coppel Chocolate and Pastry School in Las Vegas.
Melissa Coppel, who teaches classes in various countries around the world, attracts students from far and wide to her eponymous school in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Havana Lobster at Boteco in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marcus Fortunato, co-owner of Boteco in Las Vegas, learned to make Havana Lobster from the chef at El Figaro, a favorite of former Cuban President Fidel Castro.
Chef Gustav Mauler Is retiring
Las Vegas chef Gustav Mauler announces his retirement on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
Bellagio Conservatory unveils Italian summer exhibit
The Bellagio's Conservatory & Botanical Gardens have opened the gates to its summer display. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
A.D. Hopkins on his debut novel
Veteran journalist introduces readers to “The Boys Who Woke Up Early.” (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Seven Magic Mountains restoration complete
Artist Ugo Rondinone’s iconic Seven Magic Mountains receives a complete painting restoration in June 2019.
Making off-the-menu bean curd rolls at Mr. Chow in Las Vegas
Senior chef tournant Cesar Laran has created secret bean curd rolls at Mr. Chow at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. To make them, he rolls bean curd sheets around a filling of carrots, celery and shiitake mushrooms, then smokes them with oolong tea and sugar. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Bread Pudding French Toast at Esther’s Kitchen in Las Vegas
James Trees, chef/owner of Esther’s Kitchen in Las Vegas, slices house-made blueberry bread pudding, coats it in egg yolks and mascarpone, fries it and tops it with spiced walnuts, Lyle’s Golden Syrup and creme fraiche. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Celine Dion closes 1,141-show residency on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Hear from Celine Dion about her 16 years on the Las Vegas Strip and what the future has in store for her. (Caesars Entertainment)
Lobster grilled cheese at Big Sur Oyster Bar
The hugely popular lobster grilled cheese at Big Sur Oyster Bar at the South Point in Las Vegas is made with white cheddar and served on sourdough. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
You can dine out with your dog in Las Vegas
Lazy Dog, among Las Vegas restaurants that allow dogs, is probably the most accommodating, with free bowls of water and a doggy menu. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sparrow + Wolf at Vetri Cucina in Las Vegas
Marc Vetri will launch a new collaborative chef series June 18, with a little help from Sparrow + Wolf’s Brian Howard. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 best things to do at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
10 best things to do at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Disneyland - VIDEO
What it's like to ride the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ada’s opens at Tivoli Village in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Ada’s, from James Trees, owner of Esther’s Kitchen in Las Vegas’ Arts District, brings Tivoli Village a similar menu of seasonal, artisanal pastas, pizzas — and ice cream. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Nutella French Toast at Cafe Americano in Las Vegas
Harold Norris, executive chef at Cafe Americano at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, coats brioche in cinnamon and chocolate and layers it with Nutella and bananas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Heavier traffic expected from EDC festival attendees
Electric Daisy Carnival attendees began to vacate the Las Vegas Motor Speedway starting before 5 a.m., the majority heading south on Interstate 15.
What it's like to skip the lines and fly by helicopter to EDC
What it's like to skip the lines and fly by helicopter to EDC. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
DJ Steve Aoki visits Las Vegas comic book store
DJ Steve Aoki visits Torpedo Comics in Las Vegas Friday, May 17, 2019, for a signing for his new comic book series "Neon Future." (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas Smith & Wollensky opens at The Venetian
After 18 years, the Smith & Wollensky location on Las Vegas’ south Strip closed in 2017, to be re-born two years later with a rib-cutting — instead of a ribbon-cutting — in The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Colin Cantwell, Creator Of Iconic Star Wars Ships Visits Vegas
Colin Cantwell, who created and designed such "Star Wars" ships as the X-Wing fighter, and Death Star, met fans at Rogue Toys in Las Vegas today. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Beauty & Essex in Las Vegas makes an EDC Wonder Wheel
In honor of the Electric Daisy Carnival, Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas makes its Wonder Wheel party-worthy. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Giada talks Vegas Uncork’d
Giada De Laurentiis talks during Aperitivo Hour, a Vegas Uncork'd event, at her Caesars Palace restaurant, Pronto, May 10, 2019. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Scenes from Vegas Uncork’d 2019 on the Las Vegas Strip
The 13th edition of Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit brought four days of food, wine, celebrity chefs and parties to town, May 9-12. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Three ingredients Gordon Ramsay can’t live without
Bon Appetit's Andy Baraghani interviews the "Hell's Kitchen" chef during a Vegas Uncork'd event at Caesars Palace, May 11, 2019. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Uncork’d launches wiith bubbles and a blade
Dozens of chefs representing some of the Strip’s top restaurants gathered Thursday at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas to launch the 2019 edition of Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bunky the Clown at the clown convention
Bob "Bunky the Clown" Gretton talks about his life as a clown and the Clown Convention which was in Las Vegas at Texas Station this week. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Frying soft-shell crab at Lola’s in Las Vegas
At Lola’s: A Louisiana Kitchen in Las Vegas, soft-shell crab is breaded and fried and served either as an appetizer, po’boy or platter. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
The Stove in Henderson makes Pecan Pie Pancakes
At The Stove in Henderson, chef/partner Antonio Nunez stacks buttermilk pancakes with pecans and dulce de leche and tops them pie crust crumbs. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vinnie Paul remembered at Count's Vamp'd
The late rocker's favorite table at one of his favorite clubs in Las Vegas. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones holds up a cell phone to take a picture with a fan at ...
UFC Fan Experience tops this week’s best bets in Las Vegas
RJ

Before Jon Jones tangles with Thiago Santos on Saturday in UFC 239 at T-Mobile Arena, fans can spend two days mingling with some of their favorite mixed martial arts stars in downtown Las Vegas.