Perfect weather greets fans for opening of 9th Life is Beautiful — PHOTOS
No less than 18 square bocks of downtown Las Vegas are home for the ninth run of Life is Beautiful this weekend.
Life is Beautiful kicked off Friday in downtown Las Vegas.
The three-day music, art and food festival is expected to draw 150,000 fans over 18 city blocks downtown.
Back for year nine, Life is Beautiful spans eight stages, including in the indoor The Kicker Comedy & More stage.
