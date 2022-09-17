74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Music

Perfect weather greets fans for opening of 9th Life is Beautiful — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 16, 2022 - 11:48 pm
 
Updated September 17, 2022 - 8:12 am
An attendee dressed up in a space suit cheers as Cage the Elephant performs during the first da ...
An attendee dressed up in a space suit cheers as Cage the Elephant performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees pose for pictures during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, S ...
Attendees pose for pictures during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The Arctic Monkeys perform during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Se ...
The Arctic Monkeys perform during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Jungle performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 202 ...
Jungle performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Alex Turner of the Arctic Monkeys, right, performs during the first day of the Life is Beautifu ...
Alex Turner of the Arctic Monkeys, right, performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees watch as Shaggy, not pictured, performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful ...
Attendees watch as Shaggy, not pictured, performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Matt Helders of the Arctic Monkeys performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festi ...
Matt Helders of the Arctic Monkeys performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees walk by a mural during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sep ...
Attendees walk by a mural during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees walk by the pyrotechnic praying mantis at the Container Park during the first day of ...
Attendees walk by the pyrotechnic praying mantis at the Container Park during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees dance during a 90’s nite party during the first day of the Life is Beautiful f ...
Attendees dance during a 90’s nite party during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Alex Turner of the Arctic Monkeys performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festiv ...
Alex Turner of the Arctic Monkeys performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
James Cook of the Arctic Monkeys performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festiva ...
James Cook of the Arctic Monkeys performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Fans dance as Blu DeTiger performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Fr ...
Fans dance as Blu DeTiger performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Chase Lawrence, of Coin, performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Fri ...
Chase Lawrence, of Coin, performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
During the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown L ...
During the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Food from Chef Justin Kingsley Hall and Bazaar Meat by Jose Andres is prepared as part of The C ...
Food from Chef Justin Kingsley Hall and Bazaar Meat by Jose Andres is prepared as part of The Cookout during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Jordan Edward Benjamin, who goes by grandson, performs during the first day of the Life is Beau ...
Jordan Edward Benjamin, who goes by grandson, performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A fan reacts as Jordan Edward Benjamin, who goes by grandson, performs during the first day of ...
A fan reacts as Jordan Edward Benjamin, who goes by grandson, performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Members of Coin perform during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. ...
Members of Coin perform during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Blu DeTiger performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16 ...
Blu DeTiger performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Jordan Edward Benjamin, who goes by grandson, performs during the first day of the Life is Beau ...
Jordan Edward Benjamin, who goes by grandson, performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Jordan Edward Benjamin, who goes by grandson, performs during the first day of the Life is Beau ...
Jordan Edward Benjamin, who goes by grandson, performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Chase Lawrence, of Coin, performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Fri ...
Chase Lawrence, of Coin, performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Jordan Edward Benjamin, who goes by grandson, performs during the first day of the Life is Beau ...
Jordan Edward Benjamin, who goes by grandson, performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Blu DeTiger performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16 ...
Blu DeTiger performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Chase Lawrence, of Coin, performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Fri ...
Chase Lawrence, of Coin, performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Blu DeTiger performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16 ...
Blu DeTiger performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Food from Chef Justin Kingsley Hall is prepared as part of The Cookout during the first day of ...
Food from Chef Justin Kingsley Hall is prepared as part of The Cookout during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Fans dance as Wet Leg perform during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, ...
Fans dance as Wet Leg perform during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Rhian Teasdale of Wet Leg performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Fr ...
Rhian Teasdale of Wet Leg performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees walk by a mural during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sep ...
Attendees walk by a mural during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees dance as Wizdumb performs in a silent disco at the 7-Eleven Brainfreeze Garage during ...
Attendees dance as Wizdumb performs in a silent disco at the 7-Eleven Brainfreeze Garage during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Fans dance as Wet Leg perform during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, ...
Fans dance as Wet Leg perform during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A worker is silhouetted in a food truck during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival ...
A worker is silhouetted in a food truck during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Jungle performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 202 ...
Jungle performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees dance as Wizdumb performs in a silent disco at the 7-Eleven Brainfreeze Garage during ...
Attendees dance as Wizdumb performs in a silent disco at the 7-Eleven Brainfreeze Garage during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Josh Lloyd-Watson of Jungle performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on ...
Josh Lloyd-Watson of Jungle performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Jungle performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 202 ...
Jungle performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Hester Chambers, left, and Rhian Teasdale of Wet Leg perform during the first day of the Life i ...
Hester Chambers, left, and Rhian Teasdale of Wet Leg perform during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Jungle performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 202 ...
Jungle performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Josh Lloyd-Watson, left, and Tom McFarland of Jungle perform during the first day of the Life i ...
Josh Lloyd-Watson, left, and Tom McFarland of Jungle perform during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Josh Lloyd-Watson of Jungle performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on ...
Josh Lloyd-Watson of Jungle performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Fans gather at the Huntridge Stage on the first night of the Life is Beautiful music, art and f ...
Fans gather at the Huntridge Stage on the first night of the Life is Beautiful music, art and food festival in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Fans gather at the Huntridge Stage on the first night of the Life is Beautiful music, art and f ...
Fans gather at the Huntridge Stage on the first night of the Life is Beautiful music, art and food festival in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Fans gather check out the art on the first night of the Life is Beautiful music, art and food f ...
Fans gather check out the art on the first night of the Life is Beautiful music, art and food festival in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The Arctic Monkeys perform during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Se ...
The Arctic Monkeys perform during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees dance as Charli XCX, not pictured, performs during the first day of the Life is Beaut ...
Attendees dance as Charli XCX, not pictured, performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
An attendee dressed up in a space suit dances as Cage the Elephant performs during the first da ...
An attendee dressed up in a space suit dances as Cage the Elephant performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees take a break by the former 1931 gas station at Fremont and 8th Streets during the fir ...
Attendees take a break by the former 1931 gas station at Fremont and 8th Streets during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Alex Turner of the Arctic Monkeys performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festiv ...
Alex Turner of the Arctic Monkeys performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The Arctic Monkeys perform during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Se ...
The Arctic Monkeys perform during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees walk along Fremont Street during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on F ...
Attendees walk along Fremont Street during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The Arctic Monkeys perform during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Se ...
The Arctic Monkeys perform during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The Arctic Monkeys perform during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Se ...
The Arctic Monkeys perform during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Life is Beautiful kicked off Friday in downtown Las Vegas.

The three-day music, art and food festival is expected to draw 150,000 fans over 18 city blocks downtown.

Back for year nine, Life is Beautiful spans eight stages, including in the indoor The Kicker Comedy & More stage.

Before heading down there, check out these seven things you don’t want to miss at Life is Beautiful 2022.

And be sure to check back here all weekend for ongoing coverage of the fest.

MOST READ
1
Raiders buy property across from stadium for more than $16M
Raiders buy property across from stadium for more than $16M
2
‘I’ve certainly made mistakes’: Robert Telles gives jailhouse interview
‘I’ve certainly made mistakes’: Robert Telles gives jailhouse interview
3
How Jeff German’s grieving Review-Journal colleagues covered his murder
How Jeff German’s grieving Review-Journal colleagues covered his murder
4
Former Nevada deputy AG arrested in 1972 Hawaii homicide
Former Nevada deputy AG arrested in 1972 Hawaii homicide
5
3 Raiders starters declared out for Sunday’s game vs. Cardinals
3 Raiders starters declared out for Sunday’s game vs. Cardinals
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Steven Tyler and Joe Perry perform during the return of "Deuces Are Wild" at Dolby Live at Park ...
Aerosmith is back on the Strip and badder than ever
By / RJ

Early in Aerosmith’s roaring return to Dolby Live on Wednesday night, Steven Tyler grabbed at the audio pack clipped to the back of his jeans. The wiry technology was slipping free, and not for the first time.

 
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

The Raiders, the Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con and Travis Scott highlight this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.