Peter Tork, bassist for The Monkees, dies at age 77

The Monkees' Mickey Dolenz and Peter Tork (Courtesy)

Peter Tork of The Monkees performs during the Mid Summers Night Tour at the Mizner Park Amphitheater on Saturday, July 27, 2013, in Boca Raton, Florida. Tork died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Courtesy)

Pop musical group, The Monkees are shown in this Oct. 20, 1966 photo. At top are: Peter Tork, right, and Mickey Dolenz. At bottom are: David Jones, left, and Mike Nesmith.

Peter Tork, musician and singer of the made-for-television pop group The Monkees, died Thursday. He turned 77 on Feb. 12.

“It is with beyond-heavy and broken hearts that we share the devastating news that our friend, mentor, teacher, and amazing soul, Peter Tork, has passed from this world,” Tork’s official Facebook page announced on Thursday. “Please know that Peter was extremely appreciative of you, his Torkees, and one of his deepest joys was to be out in front of you, playing his music, and seeing you enjoy what he had to share. We send blessings and thoughts of comfort to you all, with much gratitude.”

Along with Mickey Dolenz, Mike Nesmith and Davy Jones, Tork was part of a pop quartet that was formed as knockoff of the Beatles. Their TV series ran from 1966 through 1968. The show won two prime-time Emmys, according to IMDB.com.

Jones died in 2012.

