Phil Collins, Social Distortion hit Las Vegas this weekend

Singer Phil Collins performs at Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City, Friday, March 9, 2018. Collins kicked off a one-month Latin American tour in Brazil and will continue on to Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Argentina, and Puerto Rico. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Phil Collins

Vital signs intact, Phil Collins returns to the road on the reassuringly titled “Not Dead Yet Tour,” his first North American trek in more than a decade. Spend “One More Night” with the man at 8 p.m. Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Tickets are $54 to $304; call 702-891-1111.

Mike Shinoda

This Linkin Park rapper/multi-instrumentalist takes to the road for the first since the July 2017 death of his band mate Chester Bennington, touring in support of his solo debut, “Post Traumatic,” an album about finding a way to comprehend seemingly incomprehensible loss. See Shinoda at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $29.50; call 702-632-7600.

Social Distortion

Though their sound has grown ever rootsier over the years, these SoCal punk mainstays keep on lugging around that “Ball and Chain” with impressive vehemence. See them at 7 p.m. Saturday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets start at $40; call 702-862-2695.

In Flames

Gradually rendering their rage radio-friendly, these Swedish melodic death metal pioneers have become pros at mating hooks with heaviness. See them at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Brooklyn Bowl. Tickets are $28 in advance, $30 day of show; call 702-862-2695.

The Damned

On the spirited “Evil Spirits,” the Damned’s first new album in 10 years, these granddaddies of goth punk show no signs of slowing down or acting their age, meaning the bloom isn’t off their “New Rose” four decades in. See them at 7 p.m. Saturday at the House of Blues. Tickets are $25; call 702-632-7600.