Pink lands in Australian hospital with show-canceling virus

In this Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, file photo, Pink performs "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York. Pink was forced to cancel a second Sydney show after being hospitalized because of a virus. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP file)

SYDNEY — Pink’s promoter says the pop superstar has been admitted to a Sydney hospital with a virus, forcing her to cancel a second Sydney show.

The singer’s “Beautiful Trauma” world tour’s first show in Sydney was to be last Friday, but she canceled that show on doctor’s orders.

She battled through a Saturday night show. Promoter Live Nation tweeted on Monday that Pink was admitted to a hospital in Sydney on Sunday suffering from dehydration and was discharged. But she was readmitted and diagnosed with a gastric virus hours before her Monday concert.

Live Nation says Pink will remain in the hospital overnight.

Both the Friday and Monday night shows are expected to be rescheduled.

Pink’s Australian tour is scheduled from July 4 to Aug. 26.