Plane owned by Mötley Crüe lead singer involved in Arizona crash

Scottsdale Fire Department firefighters work on a crashed Learjet at Scottsdale Airport after it crashed into another parked plane Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

A plane owned by Mötley Crüe front man Vince Neil has been involved in a fatal crash in Scottsdale, Ariz. Sources say at least one person has been killed.

Multiple media outlets reported that a Learjet 35A veered off the runway and crashed into a Gulfstream 200 business jet on the ramp at Scottsdale Municipal Airport around 2:45 p.m. Monday.

Mötley Crüe manager Allen Kovac told TMZ that Neil was not aboard the flight, but that the singer’s longtime girlfriend, Rain Hannah, was on the plane and suffered five broken ribs.

Neil has not responded to a request for comment. The rock vocalist turned 64 on Saturday. He and Hannah had previously split residences between Las Vegas and Nashville, moving full time to Tennessee during the pandemic.

The band is scheduled to open an 11-show residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM on March 28.

One passenger was reportedly trapped in the wreckage for an extended period of time. Three others were taken to local hospitals with injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

