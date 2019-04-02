Police confirm arrest of suspect in Nipsey Hussle slaying

Eric Holder (Los Angeles Police Department)

Candles appear at a makeshift memorial for rapper Nipsey Hussle in the parking lot of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles, Monday, April 1, 2019. Hussle was killed in a shooting outside the store on Sunday. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Fans of rapper Nipsey Hussle mourn at a makeshift memorial in the parking lot of The Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles, Monday, April 1, 2019. Hussle was killed in a shooting outside the store on Sunday. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Project Islamic Hope CEO Najee Ali, at microphones, join other community activists at a news conference near The Marathon Clothing store owned by rapper Nipsey Hussle in Los Angeles, Monday, April 1, 2019. Hussle was killed in a shooting outside the store on Sunday. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Marcus Woods, second from right, comforts Lita Herron, right, as Denise Francis Woods, second from left, speaks during a news conference near rapper Nipsey Hussle's Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles, Monday, April 1, 2019. Hussle was killed in a shooting outside the store on Sunday. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

This undated photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows Eric Holder. Los Angeles police are seeking Holder, who they believe shot and killed rapper Nipsey Hussle Sunday, March 31, 2019, outside the rapper's clothing store where he was trying to remake his community. (Los Angeles Police Department via AP)

LOS ANGELES — Authorities say the man suspected of fatally shooting rapper Nipsey Hussle has been arrested.

Los Angeles police officer Jeffrey Lee says 29-year-old Eric Holder was captured Tuesday in Bellflower, a Los Angeles-area city about 20 miles southeast of where Hussle was gunned down two days earlier.

Police say they believe Holder killed Hussle and shot and injured two other men outside Hussle’s clothing store in South Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon, then climbed into a waiting car with a woman and fled.

Police had been circulating Holder’s name and photo with hopes that the public could help find him.

Police say the 33-year-old Hussle and Holder were acquaintances who got into a personal dispute that led to Holder returning with a gun and killing the rapper.

Hussle was a respected and beloved artist for a decade in hip-hop inner circles, and broke out with his Grammy-nominated major label debut last year.