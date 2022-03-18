Psycho Las Vegas announces lineup, new venue

The three-day heavy music, indie rock and hip-hop fest is relocating to a new location on the Las Vegas Strip.

Matt Pike of High on Fire performs at the Mandalay Bay Events Center during the Psycho Las Vegas music festival at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

New digs; still crazy.

Psycho Las Vegas has announced the second group of acts for the return of the three-day heavy music, indie rock and hip-hop fest — yes, there’s more rap than ever this year — albeit with a twist: the event’s moving to Resorts World Las Vegas.

After debuting at the Hard Rock Hotel in 2016 before moving to Mandalay Bay for 2019 and 2021 (Psycho took 2020 off due to the pandemic), the fest will take over the Strip’s newest property on Aug. 19-21.

Joining previously announced headliners Mercyful Fate and Emperor, both of whom were supposed to play Psycho Las Vegas 2021 before having to cancel due to coronavirus concerns, are West Coast hardcore punk forebears Suicidal Tendencies.

Other new additions include a slew of hip-hoppers: Cleveland’s Bone Thugs-N-Harmony; Wu-Tang Clan vets GZA, who performed his seminal 1992 debut “Liquid Swords” in full at Psycho 2021, and Raekwon with Ghostface Killah.

Also joining the lineup: long-running riff rockers Monster Magnet, indie rockers Warpaint and …And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead, death metallers Carcass and Gatecreeper, French dark synth artist Carpenter Brut, perennial Pyscho favorites High on Fire and dozens more.

Tickets start at $349 and are on sale at vivapsycho.com

The full Psycho Las Vegas 2022 lineup:

Mercyful Fate

Suicidal Tendencies

Emperor

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Warpaint

Mayhem

Carpenter Brut

GZA

Satyricon

Watain

She Past Away

Raekwon

Ghostface Killah

Carcass

At the Gates

High on Fire

Ulver

Beats Antique

Paradise Lost

Cirith Ungol

Vio-Lence

Katatonia

The Accüsed

Samael

Boris

Nothing

Dance With the Dead

Anika

The KVB

The Juliana Theory

Monster Magnet

Wolves in the Throne Room

…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead

Amenra

Mgła

Liturgy

Primitive Man

Tribulation

Monolord

Gatecreeper

King Woman

Wand

Crobot

Wiegedood

Marissa Nadler

N8NOFACE

Bömbers

Drain

Year of No Light

Mizmor

The Goddamn Gallows

Sanguisugabogg

200 Stab Wounds

Last Podcast on the Left

Chessboxing with GZA