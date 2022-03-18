Psycho Las Vegas announces lineup, new venue
The three-day heavy music, indie rock and hip-hop fest is relocating to a new location on the Las Vegas Strip.
New digs; still crazy.
Psycho Las Vegas has announced the second group of acts for the return of the three-day heavy music, indie rock and hip-hop fest — yes, there’s more rap than ever this year — albeit with a twist: the event’s moving to Resorts World Las Vegas.
After debuting at the Hard Rock Hotel in 2016 before moving to Mandalay Bay for 2019 and 2021 (Psycho took 2020 off due to the pandemic), the fest will take over the Strip’s newest property on Aug. 19-21.
Joining previously announced headliners Mercyful Fate and Emperor, both of whom were supposed to play Psycho Las Vegas 2021 before having to cancel due to coronavirus concerns, are West Coast hardcore punk forebears Suicidal Tendencies.
Other new additions include a slew of hip-hoppers: Cleveland’s Bone Thugs-N-Harmony; Wu-Tang Clan vets GZA, who performed his seminal 1992 debut “Liquid Swords” in full at Psycho 2021, and Raekwon with Ghostface Killah.
Also joining the lineup: long-running riff rockers Monster Magnet, indie rockers Warpaint and …And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead, death metallers Carcass and Gatecreeper, French dark synth artist Carpenter Brut, perennial Pyscho favorites High on Fire and dozens more.
Tickets start at $349 and are on sale at vivapsycho.com
The full Psycho Las Vegas 2022 lineup:
Mercyful Fate
Suicidal Tendencies
Emperor
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
Warpaint
Mayhem
Carpenter Brut
GZA
Satyricon
Watain
She Past Away
Raekwon
Ghostface Killah
Carcass
At the Gates
High on Fire
Ulver
Beats Antique
Paradise Lost
Cirith Ungol
Vio-Lence
Katatonia
The Accüsed
Samael
Boris
Nothing
Dance With the Dead
Anika
The KVB
The Juliana Theory
Monster Magnet
Wolves in the Throne Room
…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead
Amenra
Mgła
Liturgy
Primitive Man
Tribulation
Monolord
Gatecreeper
King Woman
Wand
Crobot
Wiegedood
Marissa Nadler
N8NOFACE
Bömbers
Drain
Year of No Light
Mizmor
The Goddamn Gallows
Sanguisugabogg
200 Stab Wounds
Last Podcast on the Left
Chessboxing with GZA