Psycho Las Vegas festival announces 2020 lineup

Danzig, Mercyful Fate, The Flaming Lips are among the many acts set to play the three-day heavy music fest at Mandalay Bay.

Fans react as Triumph of Death performs at the Mandalay Bay Events Center during the Psycho Las Vegas music festival at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Black metal, white noise, garage rock workaholics, seminal Swedes: The 2020 Psycho Las Vegas lineup is here.

Back for year five, the wide-ranging, three-day heavy music fest returns to Mandalay Bay Aug. 14 to 16 with a bevy of rare and exclusive appearances.

Three of the top-billed acts will be playing either their sole U.S. performances of 2020 or special sets you can only see at the festival: Bluesy rockers Danzig will play their second record, “Lucifuge,” in its entirety, and reunited Danish dark metal greats Mercyful Fate and symphonic black metallers Emperor, who haven’t played America since 2007, will make their only stateside stops of the year.

Likewise, fellow Scandinavian black metallers Watain, Satyricon and Ulver will play their only U.S. shows of 2020.

The fest will also feature reunion sets from metallic hardcore vets Adamantium and Poison the Well, as well as an appearance by Vegas’ own Curl Up and Die, which ended a 14-year hiatus in 2019.

Among the other acts on the bill: alt-rockers The Flaming Lips, emo favorites Thursday, uber-prolific garage rocker Ty Segall, Swedish death metallers At the Gates celebrating the 25th anniversary of their influential record “Slaughter of the Soul,” classic rockers Blue Oyster Cult and many more.

The full lineup: Danzig, Mercyful Fate, Emperor, The Flaming Lips, Blue Oyster Cult, Down, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Ty Segall, Warpaint, Mayhem, Satyricon, Watain, Blonde Redhead, Health, Obituary, Ulver, Katatonia, At the Gates, Poison the Well, T.S.O.L., Crowbar, Exhorder, Wolves in the Throne Room, Thursday, Pinback, Zola Jesus, Drab Majesty, Boris, King Dude, Paul Cauthen, Amigo the Devil, Eyehategod, Pig Destroyer, Repulsion, Immolation, Midnight, Mgla, Windhand, Cursive, Brutus, Profanatica, Lower Dens, Black Joe Lewis, Intronaut, Boysetsfire, Death by Stereo, Curl Up and Die, Adamantium, This Will Destroy You, Khemmis, Mothership, Guantanamo Baywatch, Dengue Fever, Kaelan Mikla, Blackwater Holylight, Fatso Jetson, Wino, Creeping Death, Mephistofeles, Frankie and the Witch Fingers, Toke, Foie Gras, Flavor Crystals, Silvertomb, Lord Buffalo, Warish, Alms, Bombers, Glacial Tomb, Relaxer, Black Sabbitch, Hippie Death Cult, Vaelmyst, Mother Mercury, DJ Scott Seltzer and Two Minutes to Late Night.

The Psycho Swim pre-party at Daylight Beach Club on Aug. 13 will feature Old Man Gloom, Elder, Polyrhythmics, Death Valley Girls, The Skull, Blackwater Holylight, Here Lies Man and DJ Scott Seltzer.