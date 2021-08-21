87°F
Psycho Las Vegas music festival Day 1 — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 20, 2021 - 9:59 pm
 
Fans mosh as Goatwhore performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Fans mosh as Goatwhore performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Fans cheer as Obituary takes the stage during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Trevor Peresʯf Obituary performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
John Tardyʯf Obituary performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
John Tardyʯf Obituary performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Trevor Peresʯf Obituary performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Fans cheer as Obituary performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
John Tardyʯf Obituary performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Obituary performs at the main stage during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
David Eugene Edwards of Wovenhand performs at the House of Blues during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
David Eugene Edwards of Wovenhand performs at the House of Blues during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Paul Cauthen performs at the beach stage during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Paul Cauthen performs at the beach stage during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Paul Cauthen performs at the beach stage during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Paul Cauthen performs at the beach stage during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Alexandra James, left, and Zachary James of Twin Temple perform during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Alexandra James, left, and Zachary James of Twin Temple perform during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Alexandra James of Twin Temple performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Zachary James of Twin Temple performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Alexandra James of Twin Temple performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Alexandra James of Twin Temple performs during Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Check out the scene from Day One of the Psycho Las Vegas music festival at Mandalay Bay.

Psycho Las Vegas has returned to Sin City after taking 2020 off due to COVID-19. It’s the first big fest to get back in action since the pandemic, kicking off a loaded local festival season from September to November.

Read about 10 of the many performances fans don’t want to miss this weekend.

